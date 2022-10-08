Citizens for Tomorrow 2022-23

Citizens Bank hosted its first Citizens for Tomorrow meeting for the 2022-2023 year.
The current group of high school seniors represents the 20th year the program has been in effect. More than 600 students have been educated on banking and business issues through the Citizens for Tomorrow program. The program is designed to give high school seniors an opportunity to learn more about the banking industry as well as having the chance to hear motivating speakers monthly.
Students from local schools are selected by their schools to participate in the program based on their academic and leadership skills plus their interest in the business field. Members consist of seniors from every high school in Pontotoc County.
Students attend meetings monthly during the school year.
