Citizens for Tomorrow 2022-23

Richard R. Barron | The Ada NewsStudents participating in this year’s Citizens for Tomorrow, pictured Wednesday are front row: Alexa Thompson, Maggie Yarbough, Maebrey Wallace, Brieana Prince, Ariana Solorio, Preslee Young, Kylee Anderson, Faith Stout, Emily Kemp, Logan Speed, Mary Beth Johnson, Sheridan Adair. Back row: Jacob Chambless, Dalton Weston, Keenan Walker, Brayden Cannon, Hattie Vanbuskirk, Camden Griffin, Danleigh Harris, Caleb Phelps, Mason Simpson, Angel Gutierrez, Easton Riddle, Cade Baldridge, Madilynn Duszyski, Chris Feiler Public Relations Officer, Jimmy Eppler President/CEO. Not pictured are Dexter Elliott, Trevor John, Brooklyn Sanders, Lynndie Taylor, and Christian Wiggens.

 Richard R. Barron | The Ada News

Citizens Bank hosted its first Citizens for Tomorrow meeting for the 2022-2023 year.

The current group of high school seniors represents the 20th year the program has been in effect. More than 600 students have been educated on banking and business issues through the Citizens for Tomorrow program. The program is designed to give high school seniors an opportunity to learn more about the banking industry as well as having the chance to hear motivating speakers monthly.

Students from local schools are selected by their schools to participate in the program based on their academic and leadership skills plus their interest in the business field. Members consist of seniors from every high school in Pontotoc County.

Students attend meetings monthly during the school year.

