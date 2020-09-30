Citizens Bank of Ada announces new Chairman of the Board of Directors

Jimmy Eppler, President and CEO of Citizens Bank of Ada, is pleased to announce the appointment of Bill Clark as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors for Citizens Bank of Ada. Michael G. Smith has retired as Chairman, a position he has held since 2017, and will remain a director for the Bank.
William “Bill” H. Clark Jr. was born in Ada and raised in the Duncan area, where he graduated from Empire High School in 1977. He attended Oklahoma State University and graduated from Cameron University with a degree in Business Management in 1981. Clark, along with his two sons, Garrett and Will, own and operate Great Plains Kubota.
Clark is married to his high school girlfriend, Betty, who is a recently retired Postmaster for USPS. They have two sons, Will and Garrett, who are both active in the management of the Kubota dealerships. Clark and Betty are also blessed with two daughters in law, Jane and Marissa, and six grandchildren, Wyatt, Gracie, Berkley, Reese, Rett and Dax.
The family also operates a ranch in Southern Pontotoc County. Their ranch has incorporated rotational grazing, multi-species grazing and many other innovative practices into their operation with the goal of increasing the productivity of the ranch while improving soil health. The Clark ranch was awarded the 2016 OK Beef Quality Assurance Producer of the Year.
Clark has served as chairman of the Pontotoc County Cattlemen’s Association, director on the board of directors of Valley View Regional Hospital, Trustee of the Oklahoma Baptist Homes for Children, Area 5 Commissioner for the Oklahoma Conservation Commission and has volunteered with numerous other organizations.
Clark currently serves as a Board Member of the Pontotoc County Conservation District, a Director of Citizens Bank of Ada, Chairman of the Audit Committee for the Oklahoma Baptist Homes for Children and a deacon and Sunday school teacher at First Baptist Church of Fitzhugh.
