Citizens Bank hosts Citizens for Tomorrow

Citizens Bank recently hosted its first Citizens for Tomorrow meeting for the 2019-2020 year. The current group of high school seniors represents the 17th year the program has been in effect.
More than 500 students have been educated on banking and business issues through the Citizens for Tomorrow program. The program is designed to give high school seniors an opportunity to learn more about the banking industry, as well as having the chance to hear motivational speakers monthly.
Students from local schools are selected by their schools to participate in the program based on their academic and leadership skills, plus their interest in the business field. Members consist of seniors from every high school in Pontotoc County. Students attend meetings monthly during the school year.
Students participating in this year’s Citizens for Tomorrow are Olivia Ballard, of Ada; Dalton Carson, of Ada; Jonathan Cloar, of Ada; Jacob Gray, of Ada; Cait Gurley, of Ada; Hailey Gunter, of Ada; Lauren John, of Ada; Manuel LaValley, of Ada; Ryan McCortney, of Ada; Rian McFarlane, of Ada; Bo Odom, of Ada; Aided Plumlee, of Ada; Abby Yates, of Ada; Kaylyn Rousey, of Allen; Brendan Sieja, of Allen; Jaycee Watkins, of Allen; Addison McGill, of Byng; Perla Tovar, of Byng; Angelina Thomas, of Byng; Chloe Brinlee, of Latta; Tawni Wood, of Latta; Tori Wood, of Latta; Nora Gayler, of Roff; Maggie Sawyer, of Roff; Talon Rohton, of Roff; Addy Steele, of Stonewall; Andy Stone, of Stonewall; Taylor Wallace, of Stonewall; Riley Haniel, of Vanoss; and Hallie Wood, of Vanoss.
