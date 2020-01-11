Jimmy Eppler, president and CEO of Citizens Bank of Ada, recently announced the promotion of two Citizens Bank employees. Rachel Smith was promoted to vice president/cashier, and Danielle Hill was promoted to assistant vice president/compliance and BSA officer.

Smith is a graduate of Byng High School and Southern Nazarene University with a degree in business administration. She began her career with Citizens Bank of Ada in 2007 and has completed the 2016 Oklahoma Bankers Association Intermediate School, the 2017-2018 Independent Bankers Association of Texas Operations School and the 2019 Oklahoma Bankers Association Operations School.

She and her husband, Michael Smith, have two children, Naomi and Luke. Smith is a member of Crosspointe Church in Ada and serves as a board member for Ada Homeless Services.

Hill has been with Citizens Bank of Ada for eight years. She graduated as co-valedictorian from Stonewall High School in 2008 and received a bachelor’s degree in molecular biology from East Central University in 2013, where she was also a McNair Scholar.

Hill is a Certified Community Bank Compliance Officer (CCBCO) and a Certified BSA/AML Professional (CBAP) through the Independent Community Bankers Association. She is actively involved with Citizens Bank of Ada’s Relay for Life team and other outreach programs.

