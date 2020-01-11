Jimmy Eppler, president and CEO of Citizens Bank of Ada, recently announced the promotion of two Citizens Bank employees. Rachel Smith was promoted to vice president/cashier, and Danielle Hill was promoted to assistant vice president/compliance and BSA officer.
Smith is a graduate of Byng High School and Southern Nazarene University with a degree in business administration. She began her career with Citizens Bank of Ada in 2007 and has completed the 2016 Oklahoma Bankers Association Intermediate School, the 2017-2018 Independent Bankers Association of Texas Operations School and the 2019 Oklahoma Bankers Association Operations School.
She and her husband, Michael Smith, have two children, Naomi and Luke. Smith is a member of Crosspointe Church in Ada and serves as a board member for Ada Homeless Services.
Hill has been with Citizens Bank of Ada for eight years. She graduated as co-valedictorian from Stonewall High School in 2008 and received a bachelor’s degree in molecular biology from East Central University in 2013, where she was also a McNair Scholar.
Hill is a Certified Community Bank Compliance Officer (CCBCO) and a Certified BSA/AML Professional (CBAP) through the Independent Community Bankers Association. She is actively involved with Citizens Bank of Ada’s Relay for Life team and other outreach programs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.