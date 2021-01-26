Jimmy Eppler, president and CEO of Citizens Bank of Ada, recently announced the promotion of four Citizens Bank employees.
The promotions are as follows: Tracie Carter to Human Resources Officer, Kevin Holland to Assistant Cashier, Richard Rambo to Assistant Cashier, and Lupe Valles to Assistant Cashier.
Tracie Carter is a graduate of Ada High School and attended East Central University. She began her career with Citizens Bank of Ada in 2018. She is a graduate of Leadership Ada and Leadership YOUniversity. She and her husband, Brian Carter, have two children, Tanae Reeves and Tyler Reeves, along with five grandchildren. Carter is a member of Crosspointe Church in Ada. She serves as treasurer for Ada Regional United Way and a board member of the Addiction and Behavioral Health Center.
Kevin Holland is a graduate of Ada High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in science with a concentration in mortuary services and business from the University of Central Oklahoma. He has been with Citizens Bank for the past 14 years. Holland is a longtime member of the Ada Rotary Club, is the current Board Chairman for the Ada Housing Authority, and served on the Pontotoc County Post Adjudication Review Board. He is an active community member, assisting in the creation of the Pontotoc Pursuit and Ada Cruisin’ Main events as well as forming the South-Central Oklahoma Corvette Enthusiasts group and most recently the Pontotoc County Side X Sides group. He and his wife, Diana, have been married for forty years and have two children; Brandon and wife Paloma and Reagan and husband Paul Wilson, and six grandchildren, Kyron, Bradley, Genesis, Jericho, Nehemiah and Tyndale.
Richard Rambo is a graduate of Marietta High School and The University of Oklahoma. He has been employed with Citizens Bank of Ada for 12 years. Rambo has served on the Miss Ada Scholarship board and is a graduate of Leadership YOUniversity. For over 20 years, he has been actively involved with Central Oklahoma Dance Center and Cara’s Kids. Rambo is member of Trinity Baptist Church in Ada and the Pontotoc County Drug Free Coalition.
Lupe Valles graduated from East Central University in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in family consumer science with a minor in Spanish. She has been with Citizens Bank for 7 years and is a graduate of the Citizens Bank Leadership Program. Valles recently graduated from Leadership YOUniversity and is a member of Young Professionals of Ada. She is married to Daniel Valles and enjoys spending time with her husband and family.
About Citizens Bank of Ada
Conveniently located in the heart of downtown Ada, Citizens Bank has been serving the local community for over 50 years. Citizens is managed by a caring Board of Directors and dedicated Officers who are proud to boast that this financial institution is "Locally Owned and Operated.”
