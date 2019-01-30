Citizens Bank of Ada recently announced the promotion of two Citizens Bank employees — Trevor Sutton to credit administration officer, and Morgan Edwards to marketing officer.
“We are proud of these two young professionals,” Citizens Bank President and CEO Jimmy Eppler said. “We appreciate their accomplishments, not only at Citizens Bank but also their accomplishments as leaders in our community.”
Trevor Sutton is a graduate of East Central University, earning his bachelor’s degree in accounting in 2014 and his master’s degree in accounting in 2015. He recently obtained certification as a certified community bank credit analyst. Originally from Tupelo, Sutton has worked full time at Citizens Bank of Ada for nearly four years. He is heavily invested in Ada and currently serves as a board member of Ada Main Street, and a board member of the East Central University Alumni Association. He sits on the committee for Relay for Life, and the committee for the ECU Baptist Student Union and is a committee chair for Young Professionals of Ada. He also currently teaches a finance class at ECU. Sutton is very passionate about serving at Trinity Baptist Church through the young adult and worship ministries as well.
Morgan Edwards graduated from ECU in 2017 with a degree in business administration with a concentration in marketing, as well as a business certificate in promotions management. She serves as a committee chair for Young Professionals of Ada, is a member of the city of Ada Beautification and Infrastructure Task Force and is an ambassador for the Ada Area Chamber of Commerce. Edwards has just completed her first year with Citizens Bank of Ada.
About Citizens Bank of Ada
Conveniently located in the heart of downtown Ada, Citizens Bank has been serving the local community for over 50 years. Citizens is managed by a caring board of directors and dedicated officers who are proud to boast that this financial institution is locally owned and operated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.