Jimmy Eppler, president and CEO of Citizens Bank of Ada, is pleased to announce the promotion of Karlie Truett to Personal Banking Officer.
“Karlie does a great job of helping our customers with their borrowing needs. She has always been an outstanding example in the way she interacts with people. She is an asset to our community and we are proud of the way she represents Citizens Bank.” Eppler said.
Karlie is a 2007 graduate of Byng High School. She began her career with Citizens Bank in 2011 and has been in lending since 2014. She is a graduate of OBA’s 2019 Consumer Lending School and 2021 Commercial Lending School. She is an active member in the Ada Rotary Club and currently serves as a board member. She and her husband, Kyler Truett, have 4 children, Raycen, Dayton, Landry, and Laynie. When not at work, she enjoys kickboxing and spending family time on their farm taking care of their chickens, ducks, and cows.
