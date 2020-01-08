Citizens Bank announces new advisory board member

Jimmy Eppler, president and CEO of Citizens Bank of Ada, is pleased to announce the addition of Jenny Cypert as an advisory board member for Citizens Bank of Ada.
“We are excited to add Jenny to our board of directors and welcome her knowledge and experience in our industry,” Eppler said. “Anyone that knows Jenny knows that she is all in and committed to everything she does, and we are excited to add that enthusiasm to Citizens Bank.”
Cypert has been with the Pontotoc Technology Center for 25 years and currently serves as the business and industry director. She was previously with First National Bank as the marketing and investment officer. Cypert graduated from Oklahoma State University with a bachelor of science degree in marketing and received her master’s degree in human resources from East Central University.
Cypert and her husband of 32 years, Tony Gibson, have three children, Mason, Charlie and Lincoln. Charlie and Lincoln have both worked for Citizens Bank of Ada.
Cypert is a long time resident of Ada and an active member of First Baptist Church, Ada Jobs Foundation, Ada Area Chamber of Commerce and Ada United Way. She has a passion for people and the Ada community. Cypert enjoys a daily brisk walk and driving her 1966 Ford Mustang that she has driven since age 15.
About Citizens Bank of Ada
Conveniently located in the heart of downtown Ada, Citizens Bank has been serving the local community for over 50 years. Citizens is managed by a caring Board of directors and dedicated officers who are proud to boast their financial institution is “locally owned and operated.”
