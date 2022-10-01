Three local women recently baked a batch of cinnamon rolls to sell to benefit a young cancer patient.
Neely Broady, Marsha Whittington, and Sue Bricker baked the rolls last week at Ada First Methodist Church.
The desserts were created to benefit one-year-old Mary Davis.
“We are making cinnamon rolls for a young girl in Mobile, Alabama, who is my cousin,” Bricker said. “She has a rare throat cancer. There are just two children in the entire United States who have had this cancer. We were just trying to raise some money from Oklahoma to help take care of the family.”
For more information or to make a donation, contact Sue Bricker at 580-320-8902.
