First United Methodist Church’s Razzle Dazzle Music Camp will be held July 8-12 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to noon Friday. There will be a concert at 11:15 a.m. that Friday.
Students who have finished first grade through the sixth grade are eligible. Registration forms are online or in the church office, located at 129 W. 14th, Ada. Call the church office at 580-332-1398 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.