OKLAHOMA CITY — Though they’ve gotten the green light to hold in-person services this weekend, many churches and mosques will remain closed as leaders wrestle with how to keep worshippers safe amid an increasing number of COVID-19 cases.
Congregational and denominational leaders agree that it is too soon to reopen and a great many steps and plans must be put in place before faith communities can safely open, said Shannon Fleck, executive director of Oklahoma Conference of Churches, an interdenominational and interfaith organization.
She said the great majority of the state’s faith leaders are committed to reopening only when it is safe to do so — not a moment before.
“It is not a matter of simply opening the doors and it being business as usual in our worship spaces,” she said. “Leaders will have to not only be mindful of social distancing, but also augmenting the practice of worship itself where necessary, including holding hands, passing offering plates, communion preparation and service (and) fellowship services. Not to mention the cleaning and sanitation of our surfaces to a level likely not done in the past.”
Churches, for instance, will have to reconsider how they’ve long served communion because of the contagious virus that easily spreads from person to person. That includes how pastors are handling and blessing it to how it’s served to congregants, Fleck said.
Last week, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced places of worship would again be able to hold in-person services starting May 1 if they adhere to sanitation and social distancing guidelines put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Staff and volunteers should wear masks and abstain from serving food or coffee. They need to sanitize places of worship between services, keep nursery areas closed and consider limiting seating to every other pew. People over 65 or those particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 should continue to stay home as much as possible.
On May 6, Oklahoma’s Catholic leaders will announce a timeline for how they will begin offering public Masses and provide a detailed list of procedures and precautions for parishes, wrote Paul S. Coakley, archbishop of Oklahoma City, and David Konderla, bishop of Tulsa, in a joint letter Wednesday.
The Catholic leaders have established a joint task force of priests and laity in both dioceses who are consulting with local medical professionals, including a lead infectious disease specialist.
“As your shepherds, we have been in contact with state and local government leaders and public health authorities to assess when and how we could begin the process of offering public Mass and, more broad, resuming the normal sacramental life of the church,” the men said.
They thanked parishioners for their patience “as we do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep our families and most vulnerable safe.”
Mosques across the state also have unanimously agreed not to open regardless of what Stitt has stated, said Adam Soltani, executive director of the Oklahoma chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.
“There are many reasons for this, but first and foremost is the safety of the Muslim community and the directive God has given Muslims in the Holy Quran to protect the sanctity of life and not spread disease,” he said.
In mosques, it is nearly impossible to social distance given that Muslims pray in straight rows, standing shoulder to shoulder, Soltani said. If people were to pray 6 feet apart, no more than a few dozen people would be able to fit inside a mosque.
“Beyond that, there would be concerns as to whether or not that would even be an acceptable way to pray,” he said.
Muslims are currently in the middle of the holy month of Ramadan, which draws an increased number of worshippers to mosques. Usually there are additional night and pre-dawn prayers all 30 days of the month.
Now, mosques are doing virtual sermons in place of normal rituals during the duration of the holy month.
Leaders will continue to reassess the situation based on guidance from state and federal officials, Soltani said.
The Baptist General Convention of Oklahoma did not respond to a request for comment Thursday. But, in an April 23 memorandum to its members, Oklahoma Baptists said reopening decisions should be based on local context, made in conjunction with church leadership and be consistent with federal, state and local government guidelines.
Before reopening to the public, the group suggested that Baptist churches take steps to protect worshippers.
Those steps include ensuring they have adequate amounts of hand sanitizer and dispensers; deciding whether facemasks will be required; making sure they can adequately clean and sanitize between services; figuring out how to arrange spaces to comply with social distancing requirements; and considering rotating who can attend live services.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
