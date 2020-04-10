Ada First United Methodist Church is on a mission to help area residents who are struggling to pay their health care bills.
The church is teaming up with the national nonprofit organization RIP Medical Debt to abolish at least $2 million worth of medical debt in seven Oklahoma counties, including Pontotoc County. The campaign began in early March and was originally set to end in June, but the deadline may be extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The campaign stemmed from a conversation earlier this year between the church’s pastor, the Rev. Brian Matthews, and parishioner Krystina Phillips, Phillips said in a March 4 interview.
“Pastor Brian mentioned reading an article about how another church in a different part of the country had done this, and it piqued my interest,” she said. “I started researching that and found RIP Medical Debt, and we quickly decided that that would be a really transformative mission project for our church to undertake.”
After reaching out to RIP Medical Debt, the church launched its campaign in early March with a goal of raising $20,000. The campaign had generated about $3,371 as of Thursday.
RIP officials are pleased about partnering with FUMC on the campaign, said RIP director of communications Daniel Lempert.
“Faith-based groups are pillars of the community, and it’s inspiring to see First United set such a powerful example by heaping those most in need,” he said in an email.
Forgiving medical debt
Six years ago, former debt collections executives Craig Antico and Jerry Ashton founded RIP Medical Debt as a way to forgive medical debt, according to the nonprofit’s website. Using donors’ funds, the organization buys large bundles of medical debt for pennies on the dollar and forgives the debt.
The organization then sends forgiveness notices to people whose debt has been wiped out and helps them repair their credit reports, which opens up access to resources that will allow them to rebuild, according to the website.
RIP serves people who are unable to pay their medical bills due to low income or financial hardship, with a special focus on relief for U.S. veterans. The organization cannot forgive medical debt for individuals upon request because it only buys and forgives debt in bulk.
RIP ensures that its cases fall into one of the following categories:
• People who earn less than two times the federal poverty level, which varies by state and family size.
• People experiencing financial hardship whose out-of-pocket expenses are at least 5% of their annual income.
• People who are facing insolvency because their debts are greater than their assets.
RIP can leverage every $1 donation to the campaign to erase $100 in medical debt, Matthews said.
“Ten dollars makes a difference in this, because $10 becomes $1,000,” he said. “Our original fundraiser that we ran as a church, we raised about $800 for this chili cookoff. Well, $800 became $80,000 that quick.
“I think it’s something that when it catches on, people hear about it, I think it’s something people will want to give to. It’s a great opportunity.”
Matthews said the church is raising money for the effort but will not recommend candidates for relief, since RIP handles that part of the campaign.
“We have no idea who the people are,” he said. “We will never know who they are.”
To make a tax-deductible contribution, visit https://secure.qgiv.com/event/fumcada or send donations to RIP Medical Debt, 80 Theodore Fremd Ave., Rye, NY 10580. Earmark donations for the campaign by including a note or write “Ada FUMC” in the memo line on the check.
People may also take contributions to the church, and let staffers know that the funds are meant for the campaign.
