Christmas with a Cop in Ada Dec. 11

The annual event "Christmas with a Cop" returns to Ada Dec. 11.
It is scheduled to take place in Walmart at about 10:30 a.m.
The program is a one-on-one experience designed to have uniformed police officers spend a day with underprivileged children while socializing, shopping and providing guidance during the holiday season.
Event organizer Melinda Hubble said the event may have 10 to 15 students this year.
Christmas with a Cop is funded by donations. Donations may be sent to Vision Bank, ATTN: Marketing, Jaley Netherton, P.O. Box 699, Ada, OK 74821 Checks made payable to: Christmas with a Cop.
Donations may also be made at the Ada Police Department, 301 S. Townsend St.
For more information, email Melinda Hubble at mmaehubble@yahoo.com.
Those who have already donated to the event include:
* Bailey & Associates
* Walmart
* Ada First Baptist Church
* First United Methodist Church
* Tinker Federal Credit Union
* Citizens Bank
* Vision Bank
* Superior Sign Shop
* Seth Wadley Chevrolet of Ada
* Pigskins
* MacHill Construction
* McDonald’s
* Campbell Tire, LLC
* Campbell Tax Services
* Latta Kids Zone Daycare
* Ada Nissan
* Hilltop Dodge
