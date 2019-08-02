The Trail of Lights Committee and the Ada Area Chamber Foundation held a Christmas in July event Tuesday at the Ada Arts and Heritage Center. The purpose for the event was to let the community know of ways they can contribute to adding more lights to the Trail of Lights.
People can sponsor a lighted tree in the Forest of Lights, which will be located in the area next to the Little Red Schoolhouse, for $1,500, which will pay for a tree to be lit for three years. After the three years, there will be a maintenance fee annually.
Also, there will be a Memory Tree with blue lights. Individuals can donate in the name of their loved one to be put on a sign with others beside the Memory Tree. The cost for the Memory Tree is $300 for one name and $500 for two names on the sign. This will cover lighting the tree for three years, and there will be an annual maintenance fee after that.
For more information about sponsoring a tree or if you have interest in the Memory Tree, please contact the Chamber of Commerce at 580-332-2506.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.