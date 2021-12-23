Christmas Fight Night, a benefit event for Ada Senior Care Center, was held Monday at First Presbyterian Church in Ada.
The event included and included a “pie fight” baking contest, a “sweater fight,” a battle to the end to see who has the ugliest Christmas sweater, and a “light fight,” including a scavenger hunt.
Ada Senior Care Center is a not for profit service agency for adults who have functional limitations or disabilities but who are not ready for full time nursing care. They provide participants a structured, safe and caring daytime environment to maintain and maximize independence and to prevent premature institutionalization.
The Center is licensed by the Oklahoma Department of Health.
