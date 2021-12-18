Ada Senior Care Center is hosting Christmas Fight Night Monday 2021 Monday Dec. 20 at First Presbyterian Church at 301 Kings Road in Ada.
The event is slated for 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., and will feature a visit with Santa and photographs with him for $5.
Other events include...
• A Christmas “pie fight” baking contest, with the winner to be announced at 8:30 pm.
• A Christmas “sweater fight,” a battle to the end to see who has the ugliest Christmas sweater
• A Christmas “light fight,” including a scavenger hunt, with a $200 prize for the winner
• A silent pie auction
Hot Chocolate and other treats will be available for sale for the duration of the event or until supplies run out. In addition they will have food trucks for dinner, and other local vendors set up.
All proceeds from the evening’s events will benefit Ada Senior Care Center. Rules, times and fees for each contest can be found at https://www.christmasfightnight.com/
