Ada is well known for helping people in need of assistance, whether the situation is ongoing or an emergency. This Christmas season was no exception. A record 118 families including 285 children were provided food, clothing, and gifts by the Salvation Army in December.
The Angel Tree project was supported by individual and group adoptions of applicants. Businesses, churches, schools, and civic organizations shopped for gifts, filled food boxes, and sponsored special events such as toy drives and media appeals. The age limit for children applying for Angel Tree was increased this year to include teenagers.
Michelle Rutherford, Director of the Ada Service Center, noted a few examples of donor’s generosity: a family of girls received the dolls they requested plus a surprise wooden doll house. Bicycles were delivered to every child applicant that had asked for one. A family that had an emergency after the deadline for applying for Angel Tree were still included in the distribution.
Mrs. Rutherford established an ad hoc Steering Committee to assist her in the coordination of the Christmas efforts. The group of ten volunteers spent countless hours organizing the collection and distribution of Angel Tree items and assisting with the promotion of the Red Kettle bell ringers. They recruited representatives from local realty groups, banks, civic organizations, and first responders from the City of Ada. Special days were designated for each group to ring bells.
The Red Kettle Bell Ringers campaign successfully implemented several procedural changes this year. Register to Ring, online program for registering volunteers, allowed individuals to register themselves for shifts at any of seven locations. Volunteers continued to staff the kettles as they have for the past twelve years.
In spite of challenges such as COVID and personal scheduling conflicts, 200 individuals donated 750 hours ringing bells from November 19 through December 24. A record total of $30,980 exceeded the goal set for this year. Two valuable coins were placed in kettles and have to be assessed, which will increase the total amount of money available for social services throughout the coming year.
The local Salvation Army has been in Ada since the 1940’s and for over 80 years has helped people of Pontotoc and Coal Counties who are seeking assistance. The Ada Service Center and Store, located at 305 East Main Street, is open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Appointments to apply for assistance are made by calling (580)559-2669. Assistance includes utility assistance, food cards, clothing, and household furnishings.
The local Salvation Army is seeking volunteers and donations of goods. It should be noted that the proceeds from store sales and the store inventory are used to provide social services to people in need of assistance. For further information, contact Michelle Rutherford or Yvonne Hobson at (580)559-2669.
