Christmas activities available on and off line with "Home for the Holidays" website

To help families fill their holidays with activities from the comfort of their homes, the Chickasaw Nation launched the “Home for the Holidays” web portal at Chickasaw.net/Holidays.
Visitors to the page are greeted with a “Merry Christmas!” and a welcome message: “Thank you for celebrating the holidays with the Chickasaw Nation. Explore this page to find numerous Christmas activities, resources and family fun.”
Available activities include a selection of holiday recipes, scavenger hunts and a template for creating personalized letters from Santa.
Patrons may also take part in a variety of online videos and outdoor activities, including holiday painting, Christmas stories and Santa’s “nice list.”
Chickasaw artist Gwen Postoak will teach a holiday painting class in a video that is available on the website and the Chickasaw Nation Workshops & Trainings Facebook page.
As part of the “Home for the Holidays” activities, Santa will read names of children from all over the world who are on his “nice list” with a video that will be available at Chickasaw.net/Holidays and on Chickasaw Nation social media at Facebook.com/TheChickasawNation. The video will be available Dec. 24.
On those social media platforms, you can also track the journey of the Grinch, who is traversing the many Christmas lights displays throughout Chickasaw Country.
The Celebration of Lights offers another way to embrace the holiday season. A spectacular drive-thru light display is available at the Chickasaw Cultural Center. Located in Sulphur, the event is available at no charge and is open to the public. It features dozens of displays with traditional Christmas themes. From now until Dec. 31, the lights will be on every evening from 6 to 9 p.m.
Christmas light displays at the Chickasaw Nation Headquarters and the Ada South Campus near the Chickasaw Nation Medical Center have also proven popular. Both are available to view after dusk.
