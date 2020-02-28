Chris Elliott forms lasting relationships as an educator

Chris Elliott has been teaching fourth grade at Byng Elementary School for 10 years. She has been a teacher for 24 years.
Elliott said the best thing about teaching is forming relationships.
“I have 29 students this year,” Elliott said. “So I have a lot of kids in my room. I like them. I like them as people. I like forming relationships, that’s my favorite thing.
“Whenever things are hard for my students, and a few days later they say, ‘This is so easy’ — I love those ‘Ah-ha’ moments, when it’s like, ‘I don’t know why I thought this was so hard.’”
Lindsey Tilley nominated Elliott.
“This was the first year we had to move up to a new school,” Tilley said. “We were a bit nervous, but it has been an amazing experience for my daughter. Mrs. Elliott is creative with her teaching in a way my daughter really responds to, she is patient in a room full of kids and works hard to be sure every child is encouraged and assisted when struggling with something.
“I appreciate her willingness to communicate with me, because I know sometimes it’s tough when you are being pulled 35 different ways. We really truly are so blessed to have her teaching our daughter.”
Elliott said the biggest challenge she faces is large class sizes.
“School funding being cut is difficult. We don’t get as much per year in our classroom,” Elliott said. “But it’s worth it.”
Elliott said being a grandmother is one of her biggest joys.
“I’m a grandma, and I love that,” Elliott said. “In a couple of years I’ll have my first grandchild in my classroom. I’m so excited about that. I love making memories with my kids. I love memories.
“A few weeks ago, I had a former student, who is now an adult, message me. She told me, ‘Remember when I acted like I didn’t know things? I really did. I just wanted to talk to you.’”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.