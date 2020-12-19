Chris Byers is the lucky winner of the Ada Area Chamber of Commerce $10,000 Santa Cash Giveaway. Byers was awarded his prize at a ceremony Thursday at Charlotte's, the downtown Ada business where he received his winning ticket.
The prize included $5000 in cash, and $5000 in Shop Ada Dollars that can be spent at participating local businesses.
"It was a great surprise," Byers said. "We've been coming into Charlotte's; my wife and daughter and I have been looking around and buying toys. Charlotte told us about the contest. The ticket ended up being one of the very first ones she gave us. I did a couple of double-takes, triple-takes, just to make sure. It's exciting, we're excited."
"I'm just so excited that one of my customers won," Charlotte Hatton, owner of Charlotte's added. "It's just wonderful that it was one of my customers and it paid off."
"We started this in November in hope that we could encourage people to shop local this holiday season and support local businesses," said Shana Wood, President/CEO of the Ada Area Chamber of Commerce. "It's been a really tough year for them with COVID. This was one way we that we thought we could help support the community and give back."
Wood said she announced the winner through social and local media instead of at a large gathering due to coronavirus concerns. The drawing was held at 11 a.m. at First United Bank. Byers found out he was the winner and received his prize at 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.