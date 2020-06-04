'Chokma Chickasaw Magazine' special digital issue available now

The spring 2020 issue of “Chokma Chickasaw Magazine,” an exclusive publication of the Chickasaw Nation, is available in digital format for the first time. This semi-annual periodical produced by the Chickasaw Press is breaking from business as usual and modifying operations to share in-depth Chickasaw feature stories and professional photography with everyone during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This digital issue is available to everyone at no charge.
Readers can access the spring issue on MediaWire, the same digital periodical platform used for the Chickasaw Times. Subscribers and new readers alike can expect the same high-quality stories and photographs that usually arrive in their mailboxes. The “Chokma Chickasaw Magazine” spring issue can be viewed on Chickasaw.net/COVID19.
The spring 2020 issue features a look at the Chickasaw Nation Productions feature film, Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher, accompanied by stunning Oklahoma landscape photography.
“Chokma Chickasaw Magazine” is published in the Spring and Fall of each year. Learn more about “Chokma Chickasaw Magazine,” and the Chickasaw Press, at ChickasawPress.com.
