Chokma Chickasaw Magazine is available in digital format for the first time. This semiannual periodical produced by the Chickasaw Press is breaking from business as usual and modifying operations to share in-depth Chickasaw feature stories and professional photography with everyone during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Readers can access the spring issue by visiting Chickasaw.net/Chokma. Magazine subscribers and new readers alike can expect the same high-quality stories and photographs that usually arrive in their mailboxes from their desktop or smart device.
The spring issue of Chokma Chickasaw Magazine celebrates the 10-year anniversary of the Chickasaw Cultural Center, tells a story of perseverance for a Special Olympics champion and more. Chokma Chickasaw Magazine also features stunning professional photography for readers to enjoy.
Chokma Chickasaw Magazine is published in the spring and fall each year. All registered Chickasaw voters are eligible to receive the magazine. Learn more about Chokma Chickasaw Magazine, and the Chickasaw Press, at ChickasawPress.com.
