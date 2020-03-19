The Chimney Hill Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Ada Arts & Heritage Building.
Opening ritual
Chapter Regent Mary Scalf opened the meeting by welcoming all visitors and members. Regent Scalf asked everyone to stand for the opening ritual. The ritual was led by Regent Scalf and acting Chaplain Mary Ann Frames. After the opening prayer, everyone joined together in the Pledge of Allegiance, the national anthem, the pledge to the Oklahoma Flag, the preamble to the Constitution and The American Creed.
Program
The program was recognition of American history essay winners. The American History Chairman, Elaine Bearden, introduced this year’s winners and their families. She also explained that this year is the 400th anniversary of Plymouth Colony. The essays were to explain what each girl and her family would have packed for the two-month voyage to the colony and to answer the question “Do you think modern inventions would have made a difference in the choices of what to bring?”
This year’s American nistory essay winners are Anneliese Weir, sixth grade, and Taylor Bean, fifth. Both girls are students in Ada.
Anneliese wrote her essay in the form of diary entries. She talked about her families coming to the new world to be able to worship freely. The family decided that they would bring their tools, dishes, some clothing and a pair of women’s boots.
Day one, everyone boards the ship for the long voyage.
Their second day on the boat, everyone was getting seasick. Those who weren’t sick were busy helping those who were. On day 15, she wrote she had been too busy to write in her journal because she was one of the few who did not develop seasickness. She did make two close friends on the journey, a boy and a girl about her age.
Day 40, the ship that was sailing with them, named “Speedwell,” developed a leak that had to be repaired and caused a delay in travel.
On day 53, a terrible storm washed one person overboard. The person almost drowned but was saved by onlookers.
Day 64, she learned that one of her friends, William, had died of sickness. It made her very sad that he didn’t get to see the new world.
Day 67, the pilgrims reached the new land. The pilgrims would spend their first winter on the ship and build their new homes in the spring.
Day 70, she realized that many of the other pilgrims had brought more with them to their new home than her family. She missed her home in Holland and was homesick. Looking back, she would have brought more of her things from her homeland to help her adjust to her new home.
Taylor Bean’s fifth-grade essay didn’t have to contain as many words as the sixth-grade essay but was written on the same subject of a move to the New World.
Taylor and her family decided to bring a small amount of clothes and possessions. They spent a long time on the ship. It took months to arrive at their new home in America. There were 102 people making the voyage on their ship. There was very little food available on their journey. They had to spend a lot of time under deck and were cold and wet. There was little or no privacy on the ship.
There were many storms during the crossing, and many people became ill. During one storm one man, John Howard, was pulled from the sea after going overboard. Looking back on her journey, she stated that she would have packed more to make a new life, especially food and water for the crossing. She wouldn’t have wanted so many people packed on the small ship and would have brought things to do to keep her mind occupied during the long, dark days.
Both girls did an excellent job presenting their winning essays. Both girls had family members present to hear their essays presented. Anneliese’s grandmother, Cynthia Weir, was able to attend ,and Taylor’s parents, Christopher and Shannon Bean, were also present.
Sixth-grade winner Anneliese Weir is active in many activities. She is on the swim team, plays the trumpet in the band and is a member of the math club. She also loves to read and plays the piano. These are just a few of her interests.
Fifth-grade winner Taylor Bean likes to stay busy playing with her guinea pig, drawing, playing games, running, playing with her dad and playing her recorder.
Both girls were recognized with a certificate and a cash award. Both entries have been sent to the state competition, and the state winners are to be announced in March. The girls showed superior knowledge and confidence in their presentations.
Next, Chapter Regent Mary Scalf thanked Elaine Bearden for the many years she has served as chairman of the DAR History Committee. She also thanked the parents and grandparents for their part in the development of the two girls who won this year’s essay contest. Then she adjourned the meeting for refreshments.
The hostesses for this month are Sandra Mantooth, Jean Kelley and Tommie Beddow. The tables were all decorated in red, white and blue in honor of President’s Day, also Valentine’s Day.
The monthly meeting was called back into order for the transaction of business and reports.
President general’s message
The president general’s message was read by Chapter Regent Mary Scalf. President General Denise Van Buren challenged each chapter to attract at least one new member to DAR in 2020. If each chapter were successful in meeting that one simple goal, then DAR would double in size. She asked each chapter to join her in welcoming all these women who will help us chart an even better future for our organization.
Secretary
The minutes for last month’s meeting were emailed, and there are a few hard copies on the table at the back. Sandra Mantooth made a motion to accept the minutes. The motion was seconded by Janet Barrett, and the motion passed.
Treasurer’s report
Treasurer Suzanne McFarlane reported that copies of the annual treasurer’s report are on the back table, along with the monthly report. Suzanne also gave the final total that was made in our yearly silent auction. She asked the chapter if we would like to continue the auction next year. The chapter decided that the auction is a good way to raise money for our community projects, and we should have another in the coming year.
Officers’ reports:
Vice regent
Mary Ann Frame, vice regent, reported that five students had applied for the State DAR Scholarship. The schools represented were Vanoss, Ada, Allen, Byng and ECU. The scholarship applications have been sent into the state office.
Historian
Karen Walters, historian, reported that the chapter scrapbook is on the table at the back for all to see. She also needs to purchase another book to finish out the year.
National defense report
Committee Chairman Carol Meyer reported on the Naturalization Civics Test. She reported that many DAR members have participated in naturalization ceremonies for new American citizens over the years. The naturalization test has three components. After meeting residency requirements, the person must meet with an agent of the U.S Citizenship and Immigration Services.
During the naturalization interview, the person is required to answer questions about their application and background. They will also take English and civics tests during this interview, unless they qualify for a waiver or exemption.
The English test has three components: reading, writing and speaking. Candidates have to read one out of three sentences correctly and write one of the three sentences correctly to pass the test. The agent will be evaluating the candidate on their English-speaking proficiency during the entire interview.
Then comes the civics test. There are 100 questions on the test. During the interview, candidates will be asked up to 10 of the 100 questions in English. They must correctly answer six of the 10 questions to pass the test. This means that they must have studied all 100 question to be sure of passing the test.
Carol passed out a sample of the questions from the U.S. naturalization exam for us to see and try our skills in answering the questions. It is not an easy test.
Indian minute
The Indian minute was given by Sandra Mantooth on the life of Polly Cooper. She was an Oneida Indian woman from the New York colony who took part in an expedition in 1777 to aid the Continental Army during the American Revolution.
Troops were camped at Valley Forge in winter quarters during 1777-1778. Cooper and other Oneida natives walked hundreds of miles to carry hundreds of bushels of white corn to the starving Continental Army. She then stayed with the army for a period to teach the soldiers how to prepare the white corn, which needed a different cooking technique for digestion. She also aided with herbal supplement and medical care.
After the war, the government tried to pay Polly Cooper for her valiant service, but she refused, stating that it was her duty to help her friends in their time of need. Cooper was gifted with a black shawl that she had seen on display in a store window. Congress allocated money for the shawl, and it was given to her for her services as a cook.
The shawl is still in the care of the Cooper descendants and is in nearly perfect condition. It is now on loan for display at the Oneida National Cultural Center in New York.
Conservation
Binnie Wilson, Conservation Committee chairman, reported on how to waste less every day. Less trash makes for a happier society. Less time spent dragging cans to the curb and cleaning furry leftovers out of the fridge. And fewer dollars spent on items that we could live without.
There is a lot of garbage out there. A recent report from the Environmental Protection Agency says that we are on track to run out of room in landfills within the next two decades. We must all do our part in producing less garbage. We will see the impact in our lives, less clutter, money saved and new peace of mind. Small choices make a difference, so do what works for you.
Veterans Committee
The Chapter Regent gave the report for the absent committee chairman. She reported that Jerry Studebaker presented a program that entertained everyone at the veterans center. He sang several songs and played his guitar for everyone. Then refreshments were served for the entire center.
After the program, the committee visited with our chapter’s special adopted veterans.
Good Citizens Award
Mary Scalf, Chapter Regent, announced that this year’s district DAR Good Citizens Award winner is Gabrielle McMahon-Csaki from Vanoss High School. Her essay has been submitted to the state competition. We will be getting those results soon. The state winner will then be judged nationally. Good luck, Gabrielle.
Old business
There was no old business.
New business
The state DAR Conference will be April 23-25 at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Norman. Our chapter qualifies for four voting delegates. The delegates can vote on officers and motions at the meeting. The credential forms for delegates must be mailed by March 24.
Any chapter member can attend the conference, and all members are encouraged to attend. Please contact the chapter regent as soon as possible if you are planning to attend.
Announcements
The chapter master report is finished and has been submitted to the national DAR office. The Chimney Hill Chapter attained a level one this year, which is the highest level.
Our chapter’s volunteer hours for 2019 were 5,033, which was a gain over the 2018 volunteer hours. Regent Scalf asked everyone to continue to turn in all the hours that they volunteer each month.
Everyone was asked to make changes at the back table to the yearbook if needed. She also asked that the members report any volunteer hours, get a subscription to the Spirit magazine if needed or pick up information on the Harvesting for Veterans organization at the same table.
New information on how the hostesses committee is to get the keys for decoration each month was reported.
Last, the chapter regent gave an illness update on members.
Door prize
The monthly door prize was won by Vicki Fleming.
Benediction
The benediction was given by Carol Meyer.
Visitors present:Christopher Bean, Taylor Bean, Shannon Bean, Anneliese Weir, and Cynthia Weir
Members present: Janet Barrett, Elaine Bearden, Tommie Beddow, Rita Cloar, Joan Elliott, Mary Ann Frame, Vicki Fleming, Rita Floyd, Nancy Haney, Jean Kelley, Sandra Mantooth, Suzanne McFarlane, Margaret Mouser, Marian Paniagua, Mary Scalf, Bonnie Townsend, Karen Walters and Binnie Wilson
Adjournment
Secretary: Tommie Beddow
