The Chimney Hill Chapter of the DAR met on April 13.
Welcome
Chapter Regent Mary Scalf welcomed everyone to our April Guest Day reception and significant awards presentation.
Call to order
Chapter Regent Mary Scalf and Chaplain Linda Hebert led the opening ritual. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Janet Barrett. The national anthem was led by Myrtie Clarke and accompanied by Rita Floyd on the piano. The pledge to the Oklahoma flag was led by Mary Ann Frame, and the preamble to the Constitution was led by Binnie Wilson. The American’s Creed was led by Linda Hebert.
Women in
the Arts Award
Suzanne McFarlane, chairman of the American Heritage Committee, introduced this year’s winner of the Woman in the Arts, Mary Ruth Barnes. Barnes has won numerous awards and recognition over the years. She was the 2015 Dynamic Woman of the Year and one of her paintings, “Monarch Butterfly,” was chosen by the American Cancer Society to be placed on the cover of their journal.
Her paintings are nationally, state and locally known. She teaches art and horse riding lessons to all ages. Her grandfather taught her to paint by using image, mind and story. She credits him for her being able to paint the pictures she creates today. Barnes is married to Mike, and they have two sons and four grandchildren. Her award-winning work, “Monarch Butterfly,” was on display at the meeting. We are honored to have her as our winner this year.
Suzanne McFarlane recognized the many family members and friends at the meeting to show support for the NSDAR Women in the Arts Award.
DAR Good
Citizens Award
Chapter Regent Mary Scalf recognized the three students who participated in the DAR Good Citizens Award this year. They are Aislinn Beak, Ada High School; Destiny Gammill, Vanoss High School; and Alyssa Sanchez, Roff High School. Two of the three students were unable to attend and read their essays because of prior commitments.
The DAR Good Citizens program and scholarship contest are intended to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship. The program is open to all senior class students enrolled in accredited public or private secondary schools. Teachers and /or counselors select a student as the school’s DAR Good Citizen, and this student must exhibit the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.
The scholarship contest consists of two parts. Part I, which can earn up to 70 points, consists of the students describing how they have tried to manifest the qualities of a good citizen, their school activities, community service, extracurricular activities, future plans and goals. Part I also includes a grade transcript and two letters of recommendation. Part II, with 30 points possible, is a timed essay to be administered under the supervision of a teacher or counselor. The student has no prior knowledge of the topic for the essay, and the essay must be completed within two hours without assistance or reference materials. The essay topic this year was “Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving it.” The focus question was, “What new challenges will America face as we move forward into the future?”
The entries are evaluated by three judges who are not DAR members. Each judge works independently, then the three scores are averaged to determine the winner. The winning entry is then sent to Dana Boyd, the district director, and the chapter winners are judged at the district level. Eligible winners are then advanced to state and national competition, with the opportunity to win up to $5,000.
This year’s winner in the Chimney Hill Chapter is Aislinn Beak. She is the daughter of Douglas and Stephanie Beak. Aislinn is a member of the National Honor Society, participates in mock trial and is a member of the track team, the math and science club and the book club. Each summer, she teaches swimming and works as a lifeguard. She has won several poetry competitions, and she won the DAR American History essay contest in the sixth grade, seventh grade and as a sophomore. She won fourth in the state in 2013, when she was in sixth grade. She plans to attend college and major in psychology and minor in business.
The title of her essay is “Land of the Free and Home of the Brave.” Aislinn stated that our American government should have core values not only in the past, today, but also in the future. To be an effective government, voters have to make an impact in our society.
Policy is a critical part of the development of freedoms, which is the American way. We need to stop political battles and focus on the development of our nation in the future. Voters must be informed, electing well-rounded people who will take the initiative to make our nation prosper and be a worldwide role model for freedom and effective leadership in the future.
Aislinn, you are a remarkable young lady who makes our chapter proud ,and we are looking forward to your accomplishments in the future. Chapter Regent Scalf presented Aislinn with a certificate, a pin, a wallet card and a $50 scholarship.
Membership Award
The chapter regent presented years of service recognition certificates to the following members: 10 years, Mary Pfeffer; 20 years, Brenda Boyles; 25 years, Lou Ann Hoover; 30 years, Jessie Glover; and 40 years, Kathy Howry. Thank you, ladies, for all your years of service to our nation, our state and our local chapter.
New member
recognition
The next group to be honored was the new NSDAR members. Membership Chairman Kathy Howry and Chaplain Linda Hebert presented these ladies and administered the oath of membership. New members are Robin Brown, Karen Walters, Sandra Thompson and Bonnie Townsend. After the oath of membership, each new member was presented a gift bag with the inscription “God Bless America” and also given a certificate of membership.
Refreshments
Hostesses this month are Linda Hebert, Janet Barrett, Bettye Brown, Myrtie Clarke and Mary Scalf. The tables were decorated with spring flower baskets, surrounded with bunnies, eggs and candy. The centerpiece on the serving table was a farmer bunny, surrounded by grass and eggs. Everyone enjoyed a time of good food and fellowship.
Business meeting
and reports
Chapter Regent Mary Scalf read the message from President General Ann Turner Dillion. A new president general will take over at the NSDAR conference in June.
The minutes for the last meeting were emailed to members, and a few hard copies were available at the meeting. A motion to approve the minutes was made by Linda Hebert and seconded by Sandra Mantooth. The motion passed.
The treasurer’s report was emailed, and hard copies were available at the meeting. The report was filed for audit.
Reports of officers were given by Vice Regent Mary Ann Frame and Registrar Nancy Haney.
Reminders: Continue to collect tabs and box tops. Encourage everyone to subscribe to the American Spirit magazine. Forms are available. List any additions or corrections to the yearbook in the folder on the table.
National
Defense Report
Myrtie Clarke gave a report from The National Defender on “Small Unit Developments, Special Operations Command.” Special operators work in small units, heightening the need to equip our military commandos with technologies for small unit dominance – Green Berets usually form groups of 12, while SEASLs usually form groups of 16. SOCOM is examining ways to convert its current M4AI carbine into a personal defense weapon, which would give the warfighter a weapon that will increase lethality. Currently being tested is a 10-system defense weapons kit.
Next-generation radios are being developed as modular, adaptable systems that are state of the art. The need to communicate securely and reliably is of top importance. Being developed is that state-of-the-art hand-held device which will upgrade the command’s legacy devices from a one-channel to a two-channel system.
Biotechnology is also developing new tools, from nutritional supplements to wearable technology, to give commandos the edge on the battlefield by giving them increased performance capability in extreme environments. The idea is to enable our fighters to be able to land in the theater with the focus, energy, mood, leadership and confidence to be at their peak when they are on missions.
Conservation
Binnie Wilson reported on wildlife conservation. Wildlife plays an important role in balancing the ecosystem and provides stability to nature. The role of wildlife conservation is to ensure that it will be around for future generations to enjoy.
Indian Minutes
Sandra Mantooth reported on “The Seminoles.” In the 1700s, there was a large growth in the southern colonies of America. Conflicts among tribes in the Georgia and Alabama areas and Europeans seeking new lands made the OCONEE nation develop unrest among themselves. The nation divided into Upper Creeks and Lower Creeks.
These Creeks, later labeled “Red Sticks,” helped the British fight the colonies. Eventually, the Lower Creeks separated from the Creeks and were encouraged by Spain to migrate to Florida.
They changed their names to Seminoles, which means “runaways,” and these Seminoles encouraged and accepted runaway salves into their camps. The colonists wanted the Indian land and their slaves back.
In 1817, conflicts escalated into the first of three wars against the United States. The Seminoles pushed further south into Florida.
The tribe was actively engaged in farming. They hunted deer and smaller game, fished in rivers and lakes, and gathered wild plants. Trading with Europeans for cloth, cookware, tools and other goods began.
The Seminoles would harbor escaped slaves. These escapees would live among the Seminoles, and the men took African-American wives. There is a band of the Seminole tribe that is primarily black.
After the passage of the Indian Removal Act in 1830, the U.S. attempted to relocate the Seminoles to Indian Territory, west of the Mississippi. This removal was not easy. It took seven years of fighting until the Seminole chief was killed. In 1837, the great Seminole leader Osceoloa came with a white flag of peace to talk with the U.S. troops, who said they wanted a truce to talk peace. Osceola was taken prisoner and mysteriously killed.
It took several years to move more than 3,000 Seminoles. They were not moved overland, but by boats from Florida across the Gulf to the Mississippi River and up to Indian Territory. There were an estimated 200-300 Seminoles in Florida who were not captured.
The Seminoles were the least influenced by the European ways among the Five Civilized Tribes. They were not willing to change their culture into ways of a new government, religion or education. So they were the least prepared to be moved into a new way of life in a new land.
The Seminole Wars would not end until 1842. The war still holds the record as the costliest and longest Indian war in U.S. history. 1,500 soldiers died in those Florida swamp lands, and the cost to the U.S. government was $30 million. Even after being forced to relocate to Indian Territory and to this day, they pride themselves on the fact that they have never signed a peace treaty with the U.S. government.
Veteran report
Ruth Ann Taylor reminded everyone that she has all the tabs ready to be taken to the state conference in May. She will let the chapter know how many pounds were collected at the May meeting.
One of the chapter’s adopted veterans passed away this week, and his memorial service will be at a later time. When the date is set, she will let everyone know.
Kelli Sutton is a new member of the Veteran Committee.
The next month’s visit will be a bingo party for our adopted veterans. Each committee member needs to give $5 to Vicki Fleming, who has volunteered to fill the prize sacks for the bingo party.
Scholarship
Committee
Mary Ann Frame, chairman for the Scholarship Committee, announced that CeCe Sayre, who is a senior at Byng High School, applied for the OSDAR $2,000 scholarship and has been named as one of the OSDAR state winners.
American History Committee
Both of the Chimney Hill chapter winners have placed at the state level. Annabelle Peters won third in the sixth grade. Delaney Beak won third at the high school level.
New business
An OSDAR service project has been proposed by State Regent Sue Allen. She is asking that each of the state DAR chapters support the student pantry and the new Indian Arts program at Bacone College. One suggestion from State Regent Allen is for chapters to purchase gift cards at Hobby Lobby so that the school can purchase the items it needs. After discussion, a motion was made by Kathy Howry to give $100 to buy gift cards. The motion was seconded by Myrtie Clarke. The motion passed.
Announcements
Hostess sign-up sheets for next year are on the back table.
Be sure and record volunteer hours.
Next meeting, we will have a memorial service for six former members.
Illness update.
The May meeting program will be “Antique Road Show.”
The door prize winner this month is Nancy Haney.
Benediction: Linda Hebert.
Adjournment.
Visitors: Chickasaw Gov. Bill Anoatubby, Angie Taylor, Karen Sue Phoenix, Nancy Elliott, Aislinn Beak, Delaney Beak, Douglas Beak, Stephanie Beak, Connie Hall, Lou Davidson, Lisa Alexander, Mary Ruth Barnes, Mike Barnes, Jackie Barnes, Selby Barnes, Callie Barnes, June Barnes, Evan Barnes, Layla Barnes, Wiley Barnes, L. Barrick and Tori Davidson.
Members: Betty Allred, Janet Barrett, Tommie Beddow, Bettye Brown, Rita Floyd, Mary Ann Frame, Linda Hebert, Sandra Mantooth, Suzanne McFarlane, Margaret Mouser, Marian Paniagua, Nancy Haney, Kathy Howry, Jean Kelley, Mary Pfeffer, Mary Scalf, Kelli Sutton, Ruth Ann Taylor, Sander Thompson, Bonnie Townsend and Binnie Wilson.
