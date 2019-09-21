Chimney Hill DAR hosts reassembly tea Aug. 11

The Chimney Hill chapter of DAR hosted a reassembly tea Aug. 11.
Call to order
Chapter Regent Mary Scalf called the meeting to order and introduced guests. Dana Boyd, Kiamichi Country District director, and Ardmore Chapter Regent Royce Groeschel will be the speakers today.
Chaplain Myrtie Clarke led the opening prayer. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Janet Barrett, and Ruth Ann Taylor led the national anthem. The pledge to the Oklahoma flag was led by Nancy Haney. The Preamble to the Constitution was led by Binnie Wilson. Karen Walters led the American’s Creed.
Program
The program was about Constitution Week activities that are presented by the Ardmore DAR Chapter in Ardmore schools and in several county schools each year. Last year they went into 34 fifth-grade classrooms. They gave seven hundred American flags on a wooden stand to students. They placed a sticker on each, saying it was presented by the Ardmore Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution.
Dana Boyd, Kiamichi Country District director, shares with the classes about her DAR ancestor John Jack Smith Davenport, who died in the third Battle of Gilbert Court House. John had a premonition that he was going to die and he made his buddy promise that he would take care of his wife, Lucy, and his children if he died. After the war, the buddy married Lucy and took care of John’s family. She found these facts in a story that was recorded in the book “Life of the Children of the Patriots.” She is still finding more information on her patriot’s life to share with students.
Ardmore Regent Royce Groschel tells students about her patriot, who served with George Washington. He was in the boat with George Washington crossing the Delaware.
The ladies share with the students the timeline of the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence. How much the patriots gave up to win their freedom from England. Some lost their fortune, and some gave their lives for freedom.
The students are presented little-known facts. Some of these are: It was 11 years from the beginning of the Revolutionary War until the government was established; Benjamin Franklin was the oldest member at the convention, being in his ‘80s; Thomas Jefferson and John Adams were not actually present at the signing; and finally, James Madison took the most detailed notes. He was present at every meeting, and his notes were secret until after his death. Much more information is available on the NSDAR website.
They also present information on the American flag. Five changes to the United States flag have taken place since 1777. They show the students a quilt with all the flags pictured on it. The last change to the flag was made in 1960, when the 50th state joined the union.
They also include flag etiquette in their presentation. A packet of materials is presented to each teacher for use in their classrooms. Several handouts are given to students.
Business meeting and reports
Chapter Regent Mary Scalf reported that the new president general, Denise Doring Van Buren, took office at the NSDAR convention in Washington, D.C., in June. The theme for her administration is “Rise and Shine.” The president general would like all members to get involved, stay informed and attract others to DAR so that there is a 10% gain in membership during her administration.
Secretary report
The report for the August meeting was emailed to members, and a few hard copies were available at the meeting.
National defense report
Myrtie Clarke reported on Honor Flights, “an incredible experience.” Honor Flight is a nonprofit organization committed to honoring American veterans by transporting them to view the war memorials and currently is operating in 45 states. Since its beginning in 2005, the company has flown more than 22,000 veterans to Washington, D.C., and more than 38,000 veterans remain on the waiting list for this trip of a lifetime.
When veterans arrive in Washington, D.C., they travel on buses. Many veterans require wheelchairs and oxygen, and all the equipment is provided and loaded and unloaded on the buses with precision.
The trip lasts one day, and veterans visit the World War ll, Korean War and Vietnam memorials. They also see the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery. They see the elite Marine Corps silent drill platoon in action at the Lincoln Memorial. Families and supporters are dressed in patriotic colors to greet and interact with the veterans at the memorial sites.
On the return flight, the vets have a “mail call” similar to what they experienced years ago in the service. Family, friends and schoolchildren had written notes of thanks to the veterans, and everyone received some mail. When they arrive back at their homes, all declare it was truly a trip of a lifetime.
Indian Minute
Sandra Mantooth reported on the Stockbridge Mohicans, a tribe who lived in western Massachusetts. The tribe sided with the Americans in the American Revolutionary War. Even though they had been long-standing allies of the British and even served in militia units during King George’s War, the French and Indian War and the Pontiac Uprising.
Their decision to ally themselves with the Americans was probably based on a number of factors. In April 1774, the Provincial Congress of Massachusetts sent a message to Chief Solomon of the Stockbridge Nation, informing him of the possibility of a war with the British, and asked for continued friendly relations with his tribe. In response, Chief Solomon visited Boston and made a speech pledging the loyalty of his tribe.
The Stockbridge Mohicans went on to fight in some of the earliest battles of the war and were reportedly among the militiamen at Lexington and Concord in April of 1775. Mohican warriors are said to have lined up alongside American militiamen along Battle Road and fired upon British soldiers as they marched back to Boston, and then joined the militiamen in Cambridge as they besieged the British army within Boston.
During the 10-month-long siege of Boston, the Stockbridge Mohicans helped build fortifications, patrolled the outer defenses and even conducted ambushes on British forces.
In addition, the Stockbridge Mohicans even fought in the Battle of Bunker Hill, during which a Mohican Indian, Abraham Naumanmpputaunky, was killed.
Although George Washington was reluctant to allow the Stockbridge Mohicans to officially join the Continental Army, he eventually had a change of heart and allowed them to enlist.
A regiment of Stockbridge Mohicans participated in the campaign at Valcour Bay in October of 1776. In the Saratoga campaign in 1777, they camped at Valley Forge in the winter of 1777-78. They also participated in the campaign against the Iroquois Confederacy, known as the “Sullivan Expedition,” in 1779.
The Stockbridge were not sufficiently rewarded for their service, though, and their families at home went hungry and half naked, receiving no aid from the continental Congress despite pleas on their behalf from George Washington himself.
White settlers continued to buy up native land in the Stockbridge area and by 1783, the Stockbridge Mohicans had lost all of their land.
In the 1780s, the Stockbridge moved to New York to escape encroachment by white settlers in Massachusetts and lived alongside the Oneida tribe.
When the United States government started to buy up the Oneida land in the late 18th and early 19th centuries, the Mohicans migrated to present-day Wisconsin, where they were later joined by a group of the Delaware people known as the Munsee.
Finally, in 1794, the federal government signed the Treaty of Canandaigua with the Oneida, Tuscarora and Stockbridge tribes. The treaty thanked the tribes for their wartime services with a gift of $5,000, a new church, grist mills and sawmills and instructions on how to operate them.
Conservation report
Binnie Wilson reported on nongovernment organizations that actively promote involvement with wildlife conservation. The two organizations she discussed were the Nature Conservancy and the World Wide Fund for Nature.
The Nature Conservancy is a charitable environment organization that works to preserve plants, animals and natural communities by protecting the lands and waters they need to survive.
The World Wide Fund for Nature is an international nongovernmental organization working on the issues regarding the conservation, research and restoration of the environment. It was formerly named the World Wildlife Fund, which remains its official name in Canada and the United States. It is the world’s largest independent conservation organization with over 5 million supporters worldwide, working in more than 90 countries.
Veterans report
The report was given by Ruth Ann Taylor. She reported that it had been a bittersweet month. We lost three veterans; one was discharged, and two died.
This month, 11 ladies visited the Sulphur Veterans Center. We celebrated three August birthdays with cake and ice cream.
She also reported that the money for the 2019-2020 Veterans Project had been collected. The 10 veterans in the project have little or no family who can visit them, so our project brings joy into their lives.
Constitution Week Project
Ruth Ann Taylor informed the group about the upcoming project in September for Constitution Week at Willard School. George and Martha Washington will go into classrooms in period costumes and present a skit about the Constitution to the students. They students will be presented Constitution bookmarks from the Chimney Hill DAR.
New business
Regent Mary Scalf reported that Mary Pfeffer had agreed to hold the office of historian for only one year. The bylaws state vacancies in offices (except regent) shall be filled by the executive board until the next regular meeting, when the chapter shall fill the vacancy for the unexpired term.
Karen Walters has agreed to serve as historian if approved by chapter members. A call for discussion was asked for by Regent Mary Scalf. A motion was made by Janet Barrett to approve the appointment of Karen Walters as historian to fill the vacancy. The motion was seconded by Lorraine Hooker. The motion was approved.
Thank you, Mary Pfeffer, for your service as historian this past year.
Announcements
The state workshop is Aug. 22-24 at the Embassy Suites in Norman.
Changes are coming to how box tops are collected, counted and reported. Watch for more details.
The Christmas ornament will be purchased at the DAR workshop. Please let Mary Scalf know if you would like one.
Thanks to Myrtie Clarke for updating the yearbook. Please check your contact information to see if changes need to be made. There is a folder on the small table in the rotunda for corrections. A list of any corrections will be distributed at the next meeting.
A thank-you note was received from Bacone College for the $100 gift card donation.
Illness update.
Pray for our country and president.
Reminder to pay dues and pick up the new yearbook.
Next meeting will be Sept. 10 at the Arts and Heritage Building at 1:30 p.m. Speaker will be Dr. Christopher Bean, professor of history at ECU. He will be speaking about the Revolutionary War.
Door prize
The August door prize winner was Ruth Ann Taylor.
Benediction
The benediction was given by Tommie Beddow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.