The Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy (OICA) is accepting nominations for the annual “Moran Kidizenship Awards.” The statewide awards program recognizes children who make significant contributions to other young people in Oklahoma.
The Kidizenship Awards highlight and celebrate actions taken by young Oklahomans under the age of 18 who have made a significant difference in their communities. All nominees for the Kidizenship Award must have created or significantly improved an existing program that benefits the youth in their city or across Oklahoma.
The awards bear the names of Melvin and Jasmine Moran, philanthropists in their own right. The couple has spent their lives celebrating opportunities for the youth of Oklahoma. Though most well-known as the founders of the Jasmine Moran Children’s Museum in Seminole, the Moran family has spent decades dedicated to improving the lives of children all across our state.
Nominations will be accepted from the public until Nov. 2, 2020. When nominations close, a committee of adult child advocates will select four runners-up and one grand prize winner. Winners will be chosen by the impact they have made, the population they have served, and the effectiveness of the program. Nominations can be submitted at oica.org or by directly going to https://oica.org/awards/kidizenship-award/.
OICA CEO Joe Dorman said the Kidizenship Awards serve as a reminder that young people can serve as effective advocates for their peers and important causes.
“‘The Oklahoma Standard’ – our state’s commitment to take care of our neighbors and act with compassion and kindness – isn’t just for adults,” said Dorman. “Whether it’s taking a stand against school bullying or finding ways to reduce malnutrition, there are children across Oklahoma doing great work for other children. We are excited to help tell some of those stories through the Moran Kidizenship Award program.”
Winners will be announced during OICA’s Fall Forum. At this annual conference, the “Children’s Legislative Agenda” for the next year is developed. The Fall Forum is slated for Nov. 16-19 and will be conducted remotely on the Zoom platform.
