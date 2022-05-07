Childhood allergies lead Dillard into health care

Those who suffer from chronic allergies know exactly how miserable they can make a person feel. For Kyndel Dillard, that suffering led directly to a career of helping others.
“As a child, I had asthma and allergies and I frequented the pediatrician’s office,” said Dillard, now a Physician Assistant for The Clinic. “I always admired the way the PA who treated me was able to ease all my anxieties and fears. As I grew up, I wanted to be that person to ease someone’s fear and to heal their illnesses.”
As a provider, Dillard focuses her practice on family medicine at The Clinic in Konawa. She examines, diagnoses, and treats patients of all ages for acute and chronic illnesses and injuries.
“I chose family medicine and primary care because I want to help patients through all stages of health and life,” she said. “I like being the person who can make sure the patient, as a whole, is being taken care of.”
Dillard graduated from Oklahoma City University’s Physician Assistant program. She worked at various locations around the state, including Xpress Wellness Urgent Care in Ada, before joining the team at The Clinic.
“I love being able to provide the best care to our patients here at The Clinic, no matter their insurance or financial status,” Dillard said. “We are able to provide medication and care to patients that they would not be able to receive anywhere else. Everyone who works for The Clinic does an amazing job working together to give our patients the best care possible.”
Dillard’s husband, Mason, is an officer at Vision Bank. They have been together for 10 years and a have an 8-year-old dachshund named “Ollie.” She enjoys taking walks with Ollie, listening to podcasts, watching Netflix, and spending time with friends and family.
Professionally, she enjoys providing care to friends and neighbors in her community.
“Being able to provide local health care allows patients with no – or limited – transportation to get the care they deserve,” Dillard said. “Patients are more likely to remain compliant with their medications and take better care of their health if they don’t have the added expense of travel.”
Dillard is a firm believer in The Clinic’s efforts to treat any patient who needs care, regardless of their backgrounds or current situations. With memories of her own childhood suffering always close by, she’s passionate about the relief her work can bring others.
“Every person in the world deserves access to high-quality medical care,” she said. “Everyone deserves a chance to be able to live their best, fullest, and healthiest lives.”
To make an appointment with Dillard, please call The Clinic at 580-436-5111.
