The Seminole Police Department is investigating the murder of a toddler. The police department received a tip reporting a possible child death just before 11 p.m. Tuesday night. After securing a search warrant early Wednesday morning, officers discovered the burned remains of a toddler at 148 Old Highway 99 South in Seminole.
The investigation led detectives to a crime scene at 1322 Timmons, in Seminole. That is the home of Chad Jennings (8/28/1989) and his girlfriend Katherine Penner (2/8/1991).
With the assistance of the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, District 22 Drugs and Violent Crimes Task Force, Jennings and Penner were arrested and booked into the Seminole County Jail.
Jennings is facing charges of First Degree Murder, Child Abuse by Injury and Conspiracy.
Penner is facing charges of Accessory to Murder, Child Abuse by Injury and Desecration of a Human Corpse
The Seminole Police Department requested assistance from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) with processing both crime scenes. The Medical Examiner’s Office is on scene and assisting with determining the cause of death and the identity of the toddler. The ATF is also assisting with the ongoing investigation.
