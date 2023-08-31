A Stratford boy died this week from injuries he sustained in an ATV wreck.
The wreck occurred at 5:46 p.m. Monday on private property eight miles northeast of Pauls Valley, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
OHP did not release the boy’s name, but it was reported on KFOR News that Phoenix Scoggins, a fourth-grade student, was the deceased.
OHP Trooper Noel Pace indicated that Scoggins was operating a four-wheeler in a pasture, and, for an unknown reason, the four-wheeler overturned and landed upside down, pinning the boy.
Scoggins was flown by Air Evac Lifeteam to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and admitted, but later died from his injuries.
The cause of the wreck is under investigation.
Pauls Valley firefighters and Wadley EMS also responded.
Stufflebean-Coffey Funeral Home in Pauls Valley will host a visitation for family and friends from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday.
The family will have a memorial service at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Stratford Little League Foundation’s 10u/12u ball field.
The family asks that those attending wear red, white and blue in support if Phoenix’s favorite little league team, the Legends.
