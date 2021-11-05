In recognition of the Chickasaw servicemen and women who have devoted their lives to the service of their country, the Chickasaw Nation has created the Chickasaw Veterans Wall. This virtual wall is a place where the names of those who have served the country will be viewed and remembered.
To submit an application to place a name on the wall, visit Chickasaw.net/VeteransWall. The wall is slated to be launched Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
The Chickasaw warrior tradition continues today, as brave Chickasaws serve the U.S. in every branch of the military, many having fought for the country on numerous battlefields throughout the world.
Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby posted the following message on the virtual wall:
"The Chickasaw people are known for our warrior spirit. Throughout history, Chickasaws have fought bravely to preserve the freedoms of our tribe, as well as our country.
“Today, our warrior tradition continues with the brave men and women who serve in all branches of our nation’s military. The courage and sacrifices of these individuals are deserving of our highest respect. This virtual veterans wall was created to publicly pay tribute to all Chickasaws who have served in any branch of the U.S. Armed Forces.
“We thank all of our servicemen and servicewomen, past and present, for their immense sacrifice and selflessness. May this virtual Chickasaw Veterans Wall honor their service to our country.”
The Chickasaw Veterans Wall calls attention to warriors who have passed, those who have served, and those who are defending the country today. Chickasaw citizens are encouraged to view the wall for family and friends.
The Chickasaw Nation has a long history of great prowess in warfare. From first contact with Europeans, through the Revolutionary War, to World War I and II, Vietnam, and modern armed conflicts, the Chickasaw people have taken part in every major conflict of the U.S. The same unconquered and unconquerable spirit continues to live on in the lives of the Chickasaw people, especially veterans.
