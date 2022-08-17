Chickasaw Turnpike completes transition to PlatePay/cashless tolling

Tuesday, the Chickasaw Turnpike fully transitioned to PlatePay/cashless tolling. This means drivers can now travel along the Chickasaw Turnpike between Ada and Sulphur without having to stop to pay a toll.
PlatePay helps create a free flow of traffic and a safer, more efficient means of travel without sudden speed changes to maneuver lanes and stop at a toll booth. PlatePay cameras will photograph a vehicle’s license plate, enabling the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to send the vehicle’s registered owner an invoice. Drivers without a PIKEPASS will receive a bill in the mail. PIKEPASS customers will not have changes to their transaction process.
The Chickasaw Turnpike is the fourth Oklahoma toll road to transition to all-electronic tolling, joining the John Kilpatrick Turnpike, Kickapoo Turnpike and the H.E. Bailey Turnpike. The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority plans to transition the state’s remaining turnpikes to cashless tolling by the end of 2024.
PIKEPASS remains the most cost-effective way to travel Oklahoma turnpikes, providing customers the lowest toll rate. To open a PIKEPASS account, visit PIKEPASS.com or call 1-800-PIKEPASS. Learn more about PlatePay at PlatePay.com.
