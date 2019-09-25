ADA, Okla. — Three talented young ladies are set to be crowned Chickasaw royalty during the Chickasaw Princess Pageant starting at 6 p.m., Monday at the Ada High School Cougar Activity Center, 1400 Stadium Drive.
Chickasaw Princess, Chickasaw Junior Princess and Little Miss Chickasaw for 2019-2020 will be crowned during the pageant. The winning candidates will have the honor of traveling the country as ambassadors of the Chickasaw Nation for many events and functions.
Little Miss Chickasaw candidates are Kensey Carter of Tishomingo, Piper Robertson of Ada, Jagger Underwood of Sulphur and Jayla Underwood of Ada.
Chickasaw Junior Princess candidates are Hannah Rojas and Brenlee Underwood, both of Ada.
Chickasaw Princess candidates are Lauren John of Ada and Markita McCarty of Stonewall.
Candidates will be judged on preliminary personal interviews, traditional Chickasaw dress, poise, responses to selected questions and talent.
Reigning 2018-2019 Chickasaw Nation Princesses are Little Miss Chickasaw Jadyce Burns of Ada, Chickasaw Junior Princess LaKala Orphan of Byng and Chickasaw Princess Mikayla Hook of Ada. The outgoing royalty will be honored for their year of service during the ceremony.
Chickasaw princesses have been making appearances for many years and have played a vital role in representing the tribe. The history of the princesses dates back to 1963 when Ranell (James) Harry was appointed the first Chickasaw Princess.
Triana Browne, 2019 Miss Oklahoma USA and former Miss Oklahoma, will serve as master of ceremonies during the event.
As Miss Oklahoma USA, Browne shares her Chickasaw heritage and culture throughout the United States with her platform, “Bridging the Great Cultural Divide.” It is focused on the importance of nurturing cultural compassion by motivating, empowering and educating children and young adults about other cultures.
The pageant is open to the public at no charge.
The Chickasaw Princess Pageant is a part of the Chickasaw Nation Annual Meeting and Festival, a time of reunion, fellowship and cultural renewal. A live video stream of the Chickasaw Princess Pageant will be available on AnnualMeeting.Chickasaw.net and the Chickasaw Nation Facebook, at 6 p.m., Sept. 30.
For more information, contact Charley Cabaniss, Chickasaw Nation Youth Support Director, at 580-310-9539 or 580-272-7710.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.