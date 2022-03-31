Chickasaw National Recreation Area fire staff plan to initiate up to two prescribed fires on Friday.
These prescribed fires will be at Arbuckle Dam and in the new bison pasture area. Up to 60 acres may be treated.
Burning is anticipated to occur primarily in the late morning to afternoon, starting at approximately 8 am. The prescribed burns may be rescheduled for a later date in April if weather conditions are not favorable on Friday.
The fires will be conducted by wildland firefighters from Chickasaw NRA with assistance from Sulphur Fire Department and Bureau of Indian Affairs wildland firefighters.
During fire operations, the Veterans Trail and Southeast Perimeter Road will be temporarily closed. Smoke may be visible from Sulphur, along Highway 177, and near Arbuckle Dam.
The burns are a part of the National Park Service’s prescribed fire program which help protect local communities and reduce the threat of high severity uncontrolled wildland fires.
Prescribed fire also serves to enhance natural ecosystem processes and resiliency.
Habitat improvement from the fires will contribute to better grazing conditions for the bison when they are transferred to the new pasture.
The prescribed burns will help to maintain the native prairie ecosystem by reducing invasive eastern red cedar. Under natural conditions eastern red cedar is limited by periodic fire.
For more information about Chickasaw National Recreation Area, visit www.nps.gov/chic or call the Travertine Nature Center at (580) 622-7234.
