Chickasaw Nation WIC program seeks comments

The Chickasaw Nation is soliciting comments from individuals regarding the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children. Input is needed for development of the state plan of operation for the 2021 fiscal year. These comments must be received by Oct. 1, 2020.
WIC is a federally funded nutrition, education and supplemental food program for pregnant and breastfeeding women, as well as infants and children up to age 5, who are determined to be at nutritional risk and whose income is at or below 185% of the poverty level. The Chickasaw Nation WIC program currently serves over 4,000 women, infants and children throughout the 13-county area.
Comments regarding the WIC program may be mailed to Melinda Newport, Registered Dietitian/Licensed Dietician, director, WIC/child nutrition, Chickasaw Nation, P.O. Box 1548, Ada, OK 74821, or phone 580-436-7255 or toll free 855-559-0985.
For more information about receiving WIC program services, call 855-559-0985 or Debi Tipton at 580-310-6420.
This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.