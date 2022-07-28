The Chickasaw Nation Women, Infants and Children Supplemental Nutrition Program (WIC) extends its services to families who need encouragement and support in feeding their children.
Chickasaw Nation WIC offers nutrition education and a food package for growing children from the prenatal period up to age 5. The program puts a family’s feeding concerns first and works with individuals to provide the best for their children. It also helps participants improve their diet, get immunizations and health care if needed, and encourages breastfeeding.
Through nutrition education, counseling, support and encouragement, the Chickasaw Nation WIC staff connects with families to assist in improving and enhancing their quality of life. Applicants can apply online at Chickasaw.net/WIC or schedule a phone appointment. Services are available to anyone who meets the following guidelines: they are currently pregnant or breastfeeding, have had a baby in the past six months or have a child up to 5 years of age, meet WIC income guidelines and complete a nutritional screening at one of the WIC offices.
WIC offices offer participants virtual services and in-person appointments and are currently taking new applicants by phone, email, video conferencing and text message.
Homeless individuals are served immediately upon request if the above criteria are met.
Funded by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the program has been serving communities in the Chickasaw Nation for more than 30 years and is currently meeting the needs of more than 4,000 participants on a monthly basis.
Chickasaw Nation WIC food benefits utilize a magnetic stripe card known as an Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card. The card works like a debit or credit card. It replaces the traditional paper check or voucher and gives families freedom of purchasing the food they need with each trip to the store.
A WIC food package includes milk, cheese, yogurt, fruit juice, eggs, cereal, whole grains, canned fish, peanut butter, beans/peas as well as fresh and frozen fruits and vegetables. Infant foods are also offered and formula for infants is provided if needed. Enhanced food packages are offered to breastfeeding women, and peer counselors are available to assist them in having a successful breastfeeding experience.
In the summer months, participants are eligible for Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program benefits for the purchase of fresh fruits and vegetables from authorized farmers markets and farm stands throughout the Chickasaw Nation and surrounding areas.
For more information about the WIC program, please call (855) 559-0985 or visit Chickasaw.net/WIC.
This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
