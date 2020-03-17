Chickasaw Nation to temporarily close casinos, event centers

The Chickasaw Nation announced Monday it would close “numerous properties” following updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We are closing all casinos operated by the Chickasaw Nation as a way to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health and well-being of our citizens,” Chickasaw Nation Gov. Bill Anoatubby said in a prepared statement released Monday afternoon. “Casinos will close at midnight tonight and remain closed through March 31.”
In separate statements, Chickasaw officials said the closures include Lazer Zone Family Fun Center in Ada and the Chickasaw Conference and Retreat Center in Sulphur.
Anoatubby said the Chickasaw Nation continues to engage with federal and state officials to develop a coordinated plan to mitigate the health impacts, as well as the economic and social impacts, caused by the spread of COVID-19.
The Chickasaw Nation will continue to compensate its employees during the disruption, Anoatubby said.
“It is encouraging that businesses, organizations and governments across the United States are taking a proactive approach to help stem the spread of COVID-19,” Anoatubby said. “It is imperative we continue working together to meet the challenges this outbreak presents to the health and well-being of people across the world.
“We encourage everyone around the state and across the U.S. to make informed, conscious decisions regarding their own health and safety, and consider those people around them.”
The Chickasaw Nation operates 22 gaming facilities across 13 counties. They are located in Ada, Ardmore, Duncan, Davis, Kingston, Oklahoma City, Madill, Newcastle, Norman, Paoli, Pauls Valley, Pocasset, Sulphur, Terral, Thackerville, Tishomingo and Wilson.
Contact Carl Lewis at 580-310-7520, or by email at clewis@theadanews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.