Beginning 4:30 p.m. January 19, the Chickasaw Nation will illuminate its buildings as part of a national COVID-19 Memorial event. Indoor and outdoor lighting will remain on throughout the night to honor more than 398,000 Americans who lost their lives to COVID-19.
The Presidential Inauguration Committee is hosting this national moment of unity and remembrance to honor the lives lost to COVID-19 in cities, towns and rural communities across the country.
“We are joining with Chickasaws, Oklahomans and Americans across the nation to remember lives lost, honor front line workers and grieve with those who have lost loved ones,” said Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby. “Taking part in this national memorial event reminds us that we must come together locally and nationally to contain the virus and keep our family, friends and neighbors safe.”
A Washington D.C. ceremony will feature a lighting around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool to memorialize American lives lost. All tribal employees and citizens are encouraged to drive with their vehicle headlights on beginning at 4:30 p.m.
Chickasaw Nation community radio station KCNP will use their outdoor sound system to ring bells across Ada from atop the McSwain Theatre at 4:30 p.m.
Chickasaw Nation SCORE radio stations in Ada will air the ringing of bells on all their stations at the same time. SCORE stations include: KADA Cool 99.3 FM/1230 AM; KTLS Boss FM 106.5; KXFC 105.5 FM The X-Factor; KYKC 100.1 FM Country Connection; and Pirate Radio 102.3 FM.
