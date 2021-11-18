Chickasaw Nation to offer COVID-19 vaccinations for ages 5-11 at public events

The Chickasaw Nation Department of Health will offer free COVID-19 vaccinations exclusively for children ages 5-11 at special public events in Ada, Ardmore, Tishomingo and Purcell. The recently authorized vaccine for children is administered in two doses, three weeks apart.
The Ada event will take place at the Emergency Operations Facility (EOF), 1300 Cradduck Road, Saturday, Nov. 20, 9 a.m.-noon. The second dose will be offered at the EOF Saturday, Dec. 11, 9 a.m.- noon. Both will be drive-thru events.
Chickasaw Nation satellite clinics in Ardmore, Purcell and Tishomingo will be administering COVID-19 vaccines Monday, Nov. 22, and Tuesday, Nov. 23, 4-6 p.m. Follow-up doses will be offered Dec. 13 and 14 from 4-6 p.m. Vaccinations will be given inside the clinics.
Due to special handling and dosing requirements of the vaccine for the 5-11 age group, vaccinations for other age groups will not be offered at these special events. Vaccine availability for the 5-11 age group is currently only offered during these events on the given dates and times.
Pre-registration at COVIDVaccine.Chickasaw.net is strongly encouraged. For more information concerning vaccines for children, visit CDC.gov or call the Chickasaw Nation COVID-19 Call Center at (580) 272-1319.
Every child receiving a vaccination will be given a girt card from Sonic.
About the COVID-19 vaccine in children
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use in children ages 5-11.
The statement from the FDA said the decision was reached after it evaluated data from an independent advisory committee that studied the vaccine’s safety in approximately 3,100 children in the 5-11 age range. The committee noted the vaccine was over 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 in children ages 5-11 and that in the 3,100 children studied, no serious side effects were detected. The most common side effects were reported after the second dose and generally went away within one to two days.
