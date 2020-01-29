The Chickasaw Nation is hosting a hiring event for nurses and paramedics from 2-6 p.m. Feb. 5 in the Eagle Room at the Apila Center, 1925 Warrior Way on the Ada South Campus.
The event is open to RNs, LPNs, CNAs and paramedics. The Chickasaw Nation has nurse openings in the following areas: RN-OB, Emergency Department and Surgery Center, LPN-OB, Primary Care and Residency Clinic.
Managers will be on site for interviews and will be able to hire directly at the event. Attendees can also meet peers and tour the Chickasaw Nation Medical Center. Those interested in applying should complete a profile at Chickasaw.net/Careers and bring license/certification information to the event. For more information, contact ChickasawRecruiters@Chickasaw.net.
