Chickasaw Nation to celebrate Youth Arts Month Saturday

Children celebrate Youth Arts Month at the Chickasaw Community Center in Ada. Children participate in hands-on art booths, along with demonstrations and performances.

The Chickasaw Nation will celebrate Youth Arts Month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Chickasaw Community Center, located at 700 N. Mississippi in Ada.

This event is free and open to the public. It will include a day full of hands-on art activities for youth of all ages. A few of the activities include art projects, martial arts demonstrations and food.

For information about this event or Youth Arts Month, contact the arts and humanities division at 580-272-5520.

Sponsored by the Council for Art Education, Youth Arts Month has been observed annually each March since 1961 to provide a forum to support art education.

