Chickasaw Nation ReUse Center marks decade facilitating community philanthropy

The Chickasaw Nation ReUse Center opened its doors Jan. 5, 2010. Since then, the center has helped the community keep 1,644,614 pounds of reusable materials from ending up in landfills – all while offering clothing, housewares and materials to the public for no charge. It is a public service available to everyone.
The ReUse Center, 2205 N. Broadway, is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays for normal business hours, with special days occurring on the first and third Monday of every month for Chickasaw citizens.
“The ReUse Center’s service is twofold,” said Chickasaw Nation Environmental Services Director Phillip Cravatt. “We’re providing for the community’s needs while preserving our resources by keeping material from the landfill. It’s a great service to the community as a whole, because anybody who goes is welcome to take what they need for no charge.”
The facility serves as a place where locals can donate new or gently used items for others to use. Donated items are put on display. During scheduled hours, everyone is welcome to peruse and select items to take home at no charge.
“We’re protecting our natural resources for future generations. That’s our goal,” Cravatt said.
In addition to individual donations, businesses, as well as civic and community groups, drop off used building materials, office equipment, electronics, housewares and furniture.
Approximately 117,840 visitors have taken advantage of the ReUse Center in the past 10 years.
According to Mac Peterson, environmental section head for the Chickasaw Nation, donating items to the ReUse Center helps both the environment and those in need.
“If you have something that you don’t want anymore, don’t let it go to the landfill,” Peterson said. “Bring it to the ReUse Center, and we will make sure it goes to someone in the community who needs it. Something as small as a working coffeepot can be a big help to someone who might not be able to afford one.”
In recognition of its efforts to improve the community through litter prevention, waste reduction and beautification, the Chickasaw Nation ReUse Center received the Keep Oklahoma Beautiful 2018 Visionary Leadership Award.
Document
shredding in April
The ReUse Center also plans an annual document-shredding event the week of Earth Day in April, providing the public an opportunity to dispose of unwanted paper documents in an environmentally conscious way.
More than 5 tons of shredded material was collected during the 2019 event.
Collaborating with the Ada Recycling Coalition and its annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection event, latex paints and stains – among other hazardous chemicals – are also collected to be properly disposed of, or distributed for community use at the ReUse Center.
Winter coat drive
The Chickasaw Nation ReUse Center hosts a community-wide coat drive throughout November and December, benefiting those who are in need of a coat as the weather gets colder.
Generous donations of coats throughout the year help ensure the success of the coat drive.
All of the coats are provided at no cost to visitors and given to anyone in need.
Perry Payne Jr., the ReUse Center warehouse foreman, is proud of the impact this monthlong event has on the community.
During a typical day of the drive, 145 coats are distributed, with about 1,400 total coats given out during the drive.
Residents throughout Pontotoc County and surrounding areas are involved in the coat drive.
“It is amazing to see so many people helping out their neighbors and their community,” said Payne.
About the ReUse Center
The Chickasaw Nation ReUse Center provides used items for the local community. The ReUse Center is a component of the Chickasaw Nation’s solid waste management program that keeps material out of the landfill.
In 2019, the center prevented 126,644 pounds of material from going to the landfill and provided services to 9,312 community members.
The Chickasaw Nation ReUse Center accepts new and gently used items for reuse. It is free of charge to drop off or pick up items at the center, and all services are open to the public. The center is located at 2205 N. Broadway in Ada.
