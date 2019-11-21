Chickasaw Nation Performing Arts to stage 'A Tuna Christmas'

The Chickasaw Nation Arts & Humanities Division will be presenting “A Tuna Christmas” by Jaston Williams, Joe Sears and Ed Howard.
Ada residents James Wallace and Corey King will take on the difficult task of playing more than 20 characters in this fast-paced, side-splitting comedy set during Christmas in the fictional town of Tuna, Texas.
“This show is interesting because of the number of characters that have to be developed in such a short time,” King said. “Each has to be interesting and fun to watch. Part of the excitement for the audience will be watching us scramble as we put on each of the characters’ individual costumes.”
The plot of the production centers on the small Texas town’s annual Christmas yard display contest, which has been won 14 times in a row by wealthy resident Vera Carp. A mysterious “Christmas phantom,” known for vandalizing yard displays, has contestants on edge. Throughout the show, the audience will meet many of the town’s residents.
According to Wallace, the work he and King put into the production will translate into a great experience.
“This play is a challenge unlike any other I’ve experienced in quite some time,” Wallace said. “It’s going to be enjoyable for audiences.”
“A Tuna Christmas” will be showing at 7 p.m. Saturday at the McSwain Theatre, 130 W. Main St., Ada. Tickets are $5. For more information, contact the Chickasaw Nation Arts & Humanities Division at (580) 272-5520 or email Performance@Chickasaw.net.
