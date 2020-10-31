The Chickasaw Nation partnered with the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma for a Farmers to Families drive-thru food distribution event Friday in the parking lot at East Central University’s Norris Field.
Lines of cars stretched for several blocks as families waited to receive food. Hundreds of food boxes were handed out.
“The Farmers to Families Program is a United States Department of Agriculture program,” Becky Chandler, Executive Officer of Nutrition Services for the Chickasaw Nation, said. “This has been going on during the pandemic. The Nation has been able to offer a Farmers to Families events in various counties across the state, so today we are here in Ada to host the event.”
Chandler said the food was available to everyone on a first come, first serve basis. She added that the contents of the food boxes vary.
“There are some boxes of dairy type items; meat cheese, things of that sort,” Chandler said. “There are some boxes of protein items as well, so it just kind of depends on where they are in line as to what type of box they receive. We expect we’ll serve about 1500 families.”
