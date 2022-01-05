Chickasaw Nation offers pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations for ages 5-11 beginning Jan. 10

The Chickasaw Nation Department of Health (CNDH) will offer the COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5-11 beginning Jan. 10, at the Emergency Operations Facility (EOF), 1300 Cradduck Road in Ada and satellite clinic locations in Ardmore, Tishomingo and Purcell.
The recently-authorized vaccine for children ages 5-11 is administered as two doses, three weeks apart. The vaccine is a lower dose than that used for individuals 12 and older.
Due to special care and handling protocols for the pediatric vaccine, a designated drive-thru lane will be established at the EOF with regular hours of operation from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.
Hours of availability for the adult vaccine and boosters at the satellite locations will change from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the pediatric vaccine will be offered from 2-4 p.m., Monday-Friday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report there have been nearly 2 million cases of COVID-19 in children ages 5-11 during the pandemic. During 2021, COVID-19 ranks as one of the top 10 causes of death for the 5-11 age group.
Health leaders encourage the vaccination of everyone ages 5 and older to reduce the spread of the virus and prevent the emergence of further variants. Booster doses are encouraged for everyone ages 16 and older who have received the primary vaccine. CNDH exclusively offers the Pfizer vaccine at all vaccination sites.
The CDC advises that vaccines can be safely mixed for the booster dose.
Preregistration at COVIDVaccine.Chickasaw.net is strongly encouraged.
For more information concerning vaccines for children, visit CDC.gov or call the Chickasaw Nation COVID-19 call center at (580) 272-1319.
