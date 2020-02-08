The Chickasaw Nation’s “Get Fresh!” program teaches healthy meal preparation with entertaining cooking shows. Open to the public at no cost, “Get Fresh!” cooking shows take place in Ada, Ardmore, Purcell and Duncan.
Shows consist of live, interactive cooking demonstrations led by specialists who sprinkle in bits of healthy knowledge. Recipes are budget friendly and incorporate packaged food from the Chickasaw Nation Food Distribution Program.
The nutrition education presentation is science-based and grounded in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s “MyPlate” program. These culinary classes, new recipes and skills are designed to enhance a family’s everyday eating experiences. When a dish is done, attendees are able to sample the food.
February’s classes will follow the theme “Foods for Celebration.”
Featured recipes will include easy creamed peas, and sweet and spicy pork chops. Nutrition education will provide tips about what produce is currently in season, how to buy seasonal produce, getting to know your farmer and where your food comes from.
Scheduled locations, times and dates are listed below.
• Ada Nutrition Services, 518 E. Arlington
For more information, call 580-272-5506.
Thursday at 10 a.m. and noon.
• Ada Family Life/Wellness Center, 229 W. Seabrook
For more information, call 580-272-5506.
Wednesday at 10 a.m. and noon.
Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
• Ardmore Nutrition Services, 2350 Chickasaw Blvd.
For more information, call 580-226-8289.
Wednesday at 10 a.m. and noon.
• Purcell Nutrition Services, 1530 Hardcastle Blvd.
For more information, call 405-527-6967.
Thursday at 10 a.m. and noon.
• Duncan Nutrition Services, 1302 W. Main
For more information, call 580-470-2150.
Friday at 10 a.m. and noon.
For more information, call 580-272-5506. Find recipes and monthly calendars at GetFreshCooking.com.
