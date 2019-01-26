Chickasaw Nation offers 'Get Fresh!' public cooking shows

ADA – The Chickasaw Nation’s “Get Fresh!” program teaches healthy meal preparation with entertaining cooking shows that are free and open to the public. The “Get Fresh!” program has several locations, including Ardmore, Purcell, Duncan and Ada, as well as the Family Life Center in Ada.
Shows consist of live, interactive cooking demonstrations led by specialists who sprinkle in bits of healthy knowledge.
The nutrition education presentation is science-based and grounded in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s “MyPlate” program.
On the table with these culinary classes are new recipes and skills meant to boost a family’s everyday eating experiences. When the dish is done, attendees get to sample the food.
In February, attendees can expect to learn about and consume goulash, savory corn cheddar muffins, banana poppy seed muffins and oatmeal bars. These dishes were planned around the themes “What’s in Your Pantry,” and “Brunch 2.0.”
Scheduled locations, times and dates are listed below.
• Ada Nutrition Services, 518 E. Arlington
For more information, call 580-272-5506
Feb. 5 – 10 a.m. and noon
Feb. 7 – 10 a.m. and noon
Feb. 12 – 10 a.m. and noon
Feb. 14 – 10 a.m. and noon
• Ada Family Life/Wellness Center, 229 W. Seabrook
For more information, call 580-272-5506.
Feb. 6 – 10 a.m. and noon
Feb. 13 – 10 a.m. and noon
Feb. 14 – 6 p.m.
• Ardmore Nutrition Services, 2350 Chickasaw Blvd.
For more information, call 580-226-8289.
Feb. 5 – 10 a.m., noon and 5 p.m.
Feb. 6 – 10 a.m. and noon
Feb. 12 – 10 a.m. and noon
Feb. 13 – 10 a.m. and noon
• Purcell Nutrition Services, 1530 Hardcastle Blvd.
For more information, call 405-527-6967.
Feb. 5 – 10 a.m., noon and 6 p.m.
Feb. 7 – 10 a.m. and noon
Feb. 12 – 10 a.m., noon and 6 p.m.
Feb. 14 – 10 a.m. and noon
• Duncan Nutrition Services, 1302 W. Main
For more information, call 580-470-2150.
Feb. 8 – 10 a.m. and noon
Feb. 15 – 10 a.m. and noon
For more information, call 580-272-5506.
Find recipes and monthly calendars at www.GetFreshCooking.com.
