Chickasaw Nation offers "Get Fresh!" public cooking shows

The Chickasaw Nation’s Get Fresh! Program teaches healthy meal preparation with entertaining cooking shows that are free and open to the public. During National Nutrition Month, the Get Fresh! program has several locations, including Ardmore, Purcell, Duncan and Ada, as well as the Family Life Center in Ada.
Shows consist of live, interactive cooking demonstrations led by specialists who sprinkle in bits of healthy knowledge.
The nutrition education presentation is science-based and grounded in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s MyPlate program.
On the table with these culinary classes are new recipes and skills meant to boost a family’s everyday eating experiences. When the dish is done, attendees get to sample the food.
In March, attendees can expect to learn about and consume Zesty Tomato Soup and Grilled Cheese Rollups. These dishes were planned around the theme of National Nutrition Month. Scheduled locations, times and dates are listed below.
Ada Nutrition Services, 518 E. Arlington
For more information, call 580-272-5506
March 5 – 10 a.m. and noon
March 7 – 10 a.m. and noon
Ada Family Life/Wellness Center, 229 W. Seabrook
For more information, call 580-272-5506
March 6 – 10 a.m. and noon
Ardmore Nutrition Services, 2350 Chickasaw Blvd.
For more information, call 580-226-8289
March 5 – 10 a.m., noon and 5 p.m.
March 6 – 10 a.m. and noon
Purcell Nutrition Services, 1530 Hardcastle Blvd.
For more information, call 405-527-6967
March 5 – at 10 a.m., noon and 6 p.m.
March 7 – at 10 a.m. and noon
Duncan Nutrition Services, 1302 W. Main
For more information, call 580-470-2150
March 8 – 10 a.m. and noon
For more information, call 580-272-5506.
Find recipes and monthly calendars at www.GetFreshCooking.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.