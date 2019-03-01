Chickasaw Nation offers "Get Fresh!" public cooking shows

Marcy Gray | The Chickasaw Nation

The Chickasaw Nation’s Get Fresh! Program teaches healthy meal preparation with entertaining cooking shows that are free and open to the public. During National Nutrition Month, the Get Fresh! program has several locations, including Ardmore, Purcell, Duncan and Ada, as well as the Family Life Center in Ada.

Shows consist of live, interactive cooking demonstrations led by specialists who sprinkle in bits of healthy knowledge.

The nutrition education presentation is science-based and grounded in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s MyPlate program.

On the table with these culinary classes are new recipes and skills meant to boost a family’s everyday eating experiences. When the dish is done, attendees get to sample the food.

In March, attendees can expect to learn about and consume Zesty Tomato Soup and Grilled Cheese Rollups. These dishes were planned around the theme of National Nutrition Month. Scheduled locations, times and dates are listed below.

Ada Nutrition Services, 518 E. Arlington

For more information, call 580-272-5506

March 5 – 10 a.m. and noon

March 7 – 10 a.m. and noon

Ada Family Life/Wellness Center, 229 W. Seabrook

For more information, call 580-272-5506

March 6 – 10 a.m. and noon

Ardmore Nutrition Services, 2350 Chickasaw Blvd.

For more information, call 580-226-8289

March 5 – 10 a.m., noon and 5 p.m.

March 6 – 10 a.m. and noon

Purcell Nutrition Services, 1530 Hardcastle Blvd.

For more information, call 405-527-6967

March 5 – at 10 a.m., noon and 6 p.m.

March 7 – at 10 a.m. and noon

Duncan Nutrition Services, 1302 W. Main

For more information, call 580-470-2150

March 8 – 10 a.m. and noon

For more information, call 580-272-5506.

Find recipes and monthly calendars at www.GetFreshCooking.com.

