The Chickasaw Nation is offering an assortment of activities and workshops for Chickasaws, First Americans and those interested in learning more about Chickasaw culture. These events are varied and take place throughout the year.
Upcoming events include art classes with Mary Wilds and Leanne Parker West. Other activities include the Chipota Chikashshanompoli (Children Speaking Chickasaw Language Club) and numerous Chickasaw Community Choir practices. These activities are open to the public and all ages.
Handmade Postcards with Mary Wilds
Chickasaw artist Mary Wilds will be sharing her artistic abilities with others in a one-of-a-kind handmade postcard workshop. Using a range of mediums, participants will create unique postcards stamped with each artist’s personal touch. Creating postcards is quick and easy to learn and requires little concentration as designs are completed.
Wilds recently moved from Norfolk, Virginia, to Sulphur, Oklahoma. Living in the Chickasaw Nation treaty territory has given her many opportunities to participate in tribal activities. These include participating with the Chickasaw Dance Troupe and weaving at Mahota Studios, located inside the ARTesian Gallery & Studios. Her artwork has been shown in many locations and has won numerous awards.
The handmade postcards workshop will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 9 and 23 at the ARTesian Gallery & Studios, 100 W. Muskogee Ave., Sulphur, Oklahoma.
There will be a $10 fee that includes instruction and materials. To register for classes and workshops, or for more information regarding other upcoming events, call (580) 622-8040 or email ArtistInfo@Chickasaw.net.
Art Classes with Leanne Parker West
Public art classes taught by artist Leanne Parker West (Muscogee Creek) will take place at the ARTesian Gallery & Studios, 100 W. Muskogee Ave., Sulphur, Oklahoma, on select Wednesdays from 4 to 6 p.m. The dates include Aug. 23, Sept. 13, 23 and 27.
Additional classes will take place at the ARTesian Gallery & Studios on select Saturdays from 1 to 3 p.m. These dates include Aug. 26, Sept. 16 and 30.
West has been a junior high and high school art teacher for more than 20 years. She is a local artist in Sulphur, Oklahoma. As a recurring art instructor for Chickasaw Nation Summer Arts Academy, she has worked with hundreds of Chickasaw children.
There will be a $10 fee that includes instruction and materials. To register for classes and workshops, or for more information regarding other upcoming events, call (580) 622-8040 or email ArtistInfo@Chickasaw.net.
Chipota Chikashshanompoli (Children Speaking Chickasaw Language Club)
Chipota Chikashshanompoli is designed to use interactive teaching techniques, games, activities and stories to teach the Chickasaw language. Eligible participants must be between the ages of 2 and 13. Food and drinks will be provided.
Meetings in Ada will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Chickasaw Nation Community Center, 700 N. Mississippi, Ada, Oklahoma, Sept. 18, Oct. 23, Nov. 20 and Dec. 18. Dates for 2024 include Jan. 22, Feb. 26, March 18, April 22 and May 13.
Meetings in Ardmore will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Chickasaw Nation Community Center, 907 Locust St., Ardmore, Sept. 11, Oct. 16, Nov. 13 and Dec. 11. Dates for 2024 include Jan. 8, Feb. 12, March 11, April 15 and May 6.
For more information, call the Chickasaw Nation Language Preservation Division at (580) 272-5318 or email LanguageDepartment@Chickasaw.net.
Chickasaw Community Choir Practic
Engage with the Chickasaw community by attending Chickasaw Community Choir practice. Practice takes place each month at local Chickasaw Nation Community Centers. Practice is open to the public, at all ages and skill levels. Learning Choctaw hymns strengthens the connection to Chickasaw culture.
All classes are from 6 to 8 p.m., taking place in Ada, Ardmore, Oklahoma City and Tishomingo.
Chickasaw Community Choir practices will take place in Ada at the Chickasaw Nation Community Center, 700 N. Mississippi Ave., Ada, Oklahoma. Classes will be Sept. 7 and Nov. 3.
Chickasaw Community Choir practices will take place in Oklahoma City at the Chickasaw Nation Community Center, 4001 NW 39th St., Oklahoma City, Aug. 18, Sept. 15, Oct. 20 and Nov. 17.
Chickasaw Community Choir practices take place in Ardmore at the Chickasaw Nation Community Center, 907 Locust St., Ardmore, Oklahoma, Sept. 8, and Oct. 13.
Chickasaw Community Choir practices take place in Tishomingo at the Chickasaw Nation Community Center, 818 E. 6th St., Tishomingo, Oklahoma, Aug. 25, Sept. 22, Oct. 27 and Nov. 30.
For more information, contact the Chickasaw Nation Language Preservation Division at (580) 272-5318 or email LanguageDepartment@Chickasaw.net.
