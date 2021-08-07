Chickasaw Nation hosts health care hiring event Aug. 12

Health care professionals are invited to a health care hiring event from 2-6 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 12, in Ada. The event will take place at the Pontotoc County Agri-Plex and Convention Center, 1710 N. Broadway Ave., Ada, Oklahoma. All applicants, both First American and non-Native, are invited to attend.
Applications will be taken for the following areas: RN – OB, emergency department, acute care, ICU; LPN – primary care and surgery clinic; phlebotomy; radiology; facility services; registration; cooks; and more.
Managers will be on-site for interviews and able to hire directly at the event. Responsible distancing will be maintained, and masks are required.
Complete a profile at Chickasaw.net/Careers before arrival and bring license/certification information to the event.
If selected, applicants must be vaccinated or be willing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine before starting employment. If you have already received the vaccine, please bring your COVID-19 vaccination card.
For more information, email ChickasawRecruiters@Chickasaw.net or call (580) 436-3980.
