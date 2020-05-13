The Chickasaw Nation Higher Education summer scholarship and grant application period is open until July 1. The higher education department offers scholarships and grants for full-time and part-time undergraduate, graduate and doctoral Chickasaw students.
The scholarships and grants are intended to assist students in pursuit of a degree from an accredited college or university of higher education.
Scholarships and grants are available to all Chickasaw students living within or outside Chickasaw Nation boundaries. Students must be Chickasaw and possess a Chickasaw citizenship card. Eligibility requirements vary depending on the type of scholarship or grant.
For more information and to obtain required scholarship and grant applications, visit Chickasaw.net/HigherEd.
